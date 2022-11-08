Real Estate Investment Can Give You Good Long-Term Returns, Here's How

Investment in real estate, if done with caution and proper planning can give you great returns in the long term, as well as protect against rising inflation. You can work toward protecting your future by putting money into real estates, such as a home, apartment, or piece of land.

Investing in property can be a great way to diversify your portfolio. According to experts, investors can invest their money in 4 main property sectors, given the current market conditions. We will guide you through all four in detail.

Investing in shops:

According to Ankit Agarwal, MD, Devika Group, real estate investors can benefit by investing in shops. According to Agarwal, the maintenance cost of shops are lower in comparison to private properties and risks of encroachment reduce significantly if you have invested in shops inside malls or shopping complexes. He said that India is moving towards a shopping mall culture and this pattern will continue in future, hence the retail property is a smart investment option.

Buy and rent a property:

You can invest in a property with a very low value if you don’t want to acquire land but yet want to benefit from the real estate boom. You may make a small improvement to these houses with minimum cost, according to Suren Goyal of RPS Group, and put them up for rent. You will have a steady inflow of rent irrespective of the market price of the property and you can later sell it when the rate increases.

Commercial Property:

Renting out commercial property to private offices in the wake of offices reopening after almost two years of disruption due to the pandemic is a great investment option. Experts believe companies are looking for new workplaces, as well as properties to be used as warehouses or storage facilities.

REIT:

A real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a company that finances income-generating properties. With REITs, you can make profits by investing in a land without buying it. Unlike mutual funds, these are companies that have commercial land. For example, business places, retail spaces, apartments and housing.

(Disclaimer: The investment options mentioned here are for informational purposes only. If you wish to invest in any of these, please consult a Certified Investment Advisor first. News18 is not responsible for any profit or loss incurred from investment)

