Real Estate to Stock Market: Where All Should You Invest Your Money for High Returns?

Whether you have just started earning, or one of those who have spent half their lives working, it doesn’t take long to understand that just saving money doesn’t create wealth. Making correct investments is essential to good money management as it ensures both present and future financial security. Not only do you end up with more money in the bank, you end up with another income stream. So here are some of the best investment options you can consider this year to generate high returns:PPF is one of the popular investment schemes which offer risk-free guaranteed returns that are fully exempted from tax. The minimum amount you can invest in a fiscal year is Rs500 and the maximum is Rs1.5 lakh. The rate of interest in PPF accounts is pretty high compared to fixed deposits and recurring deposits; currently, it is 8% per annum.Equities are considered to be one of the most volatile options for investments, but can generate higher returns compared with any other investment option. Direct equity investment can earn profits like no other scheme, provided investors are well-informed about the market.Buying and reselling land and buildings is often considered a safe bet by investors in India. It’s a great investment option that is certain to gain value with time. You can use real estate as a part of your overall wealth building strategy if you have a fairly good sum to invest in. But when you buy property with the sole purpose of investing, make sure you consider all the related charges and the way you rent it out or resell.Gold ETFs (exchange-traded funds) offer greater transparency and it is well suited for beginners and small investors. ETFs are considered better than buying physical gold because you don’t need to worry about adulteration or impurities. It’s held in electronic format, so it’s safer and also offers great liquidity.If you are looking for an investment avenue with short locking period, then post office schemes are the best option to go for. The monthly income scheme of the Indian postal service is considered one of the safest options to park your funds as it offers higher returns without any form of risk. It offers returns in the form of fixed monthly income, at the rate of 8.5% per annum.Ulip is a financial instrument which facilitates investments in equities and bonds while offering insurance at the same time. It is an integrated plan in which one portion of the investments is set aside for stocks and bonds as chosen by the individual and the remaining is maintained as a life insurance cover. Just like mutual funds, Ulips too have a risk element attached to it. However, the risk is higher in equity investments than debt investments.Initial public offerings, also known as stock market launch, are types of offerings where companies invite public to buy their shares without listing on stock exchange. Since it is the first time the company is opening investments to public, it is known as initial public offering. Once the stock is listed on exchanges, exiting is easy, too. So, if you have a knack for investments, then an attractively priced IPO is worth giving a try.