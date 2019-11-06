Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Realty Stocks Jump as Nirmala Sitharaman Hints at Booster Shot for Real Estate Sector

The Nifty Realty Index jumped over 3%, with stocks like Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, DLF, Sunteck Realty and Prestige Estate Projects gaining 2-6%.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Realty Stocks Jump as Nirmala Sitharaman Hints at Booster Shot for Real Estate Sector
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Realty stocks jumped in early trade on Wednesday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman dropped a hint that a big boost to the realty sector is likely in the near future.

The Nifty Realty Index jumped over 3%, with stocks like Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, DLF, Sunteck Realty and Prestige Estate Projects gaining 2-6%. Only Mahindra Life and Phoenix Ltd were trading in the negative, down up to 1% each.

On Tuesday, Sitharaman said that the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are in the process of resolving the issues faced by the real estate sector. “The government is working together with RBI to see how best we can tweak the existing norms wherever necessary to help the realty sector,” she said at an event organized by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Sitharaman added that the real estate sector has a spill-over effect on many other sectors, hence addressing its issues will benefit industries such as cement and steel, who are the major suppliers.

“There are many alternative funds which are now approaching us, saying we would like to do something with you as long as some supporting mechanism is available for reviving the realty sector,” she said, adding that even home buyers are looking up to the government to help complete the stalled projects through policy decisions.

The real estate sector in India is struggling with liquidity crunch as developers are finding it difficult to raise funds after the default by the IL&FS group. This was further aggravated by the ongoing economic slowdown, which has resulted in huge inventory pile-up due to lack of demand and also brought ongoing projects to a standstill due to lack of funds.

Notably, the government has been taking various steps to revive industries and consumption demand in India Since August. Recently, the government had cut corporate tax rate to 22%, which involved a revenue outgo of Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Later in September, Sitharaman announced the creation of a Rs 20,000 crore special fund to provide financing to stalled affordable and middle-income housing projects in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,967.65 +50.45 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,162.65 -9.44
Infosys 712.80 2.40
Yes Bank 69.00 1.02
SBI 317.35 -0.58
Reliance 1,439.40 -0.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,229.25 -0.01
Yes Bank 69.05 1.02
Titan Company 1,163.15 -9.40
Infosys 712.60 2.41
Power Grid Corp 195.45 0.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 480.00 2.60
Infosys 712.35 2.33
ICICI Bank 478.30 2.12
Zee Entertain 292.25 2.13
Eicher Motors 21,720.75 2.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 69.90 2.27
Infosys 712.50 2.40
ICICI Bank 479.20 2.34
Larsen 1,463.45 1.66
IndusInd Bank 1,341.00 1.64
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,161.20 -9.55
Bharti Airtel 373.75 -2.66
HCL Tech 1,149.30 -0.81
IOC 135.95 -0.77
TCS 2,185.25 -0.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 373.90 -2.69
HCL Tech 1,149.00 -0.80
TCS 2,186.55 -0.68
Reliance 1,438.75 -0.61
SBI 317.30 -0.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram