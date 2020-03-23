Trading Resumes After 45 Minute-Freeze as BSE Sensex Sinks 3,300 Points in Coronavirus Bloodbath

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex sank nearly 3,000 points to hit its lower circuit limit in morning session on Monday, triggering a 45-minute trading freeze as coronavirus-led lockdowns across the world stoked fears of a massive global recession.

After opening 2,718 points lower, the BSE barometer plunged 2,991.85 points or 10 per cent to 26,924.11. As an automatic mechanism to freefall in the market, when an exchange plunges 10 per cent before 1 pm, trading was halted on stock exchanges for 45 minutes. However, after the break, the markets fell further and are now down 3,300 points from previous day's closing.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 842.45 points, or 9.63 per cent, to 7,903. Investor wealth plummeted by over Rs 10 lakh crore in the first hour of trade

All Sensex components were trading in the red, with Axis Bank tanking up to 20 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp and M&M.

According to traders, extreme lockdown measures taken by government in India and world over has put immense pressure in investor sentiment.

As the virus cases climbed, the central and state governments in the country decided to lock down 75 districts from where Covid-19 cases have been reported to break the chain of transmission, and the Health Ministry said states would earmark hospitals to exclusively treat coronavirus patients.

Putting in place a tighter framework to curb high market volatility, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday announced revising market wide position limit for stocks in the derivatives segment, flexing dynamic price bands and other measures for one month starting from March 23.

These steps would limit short selling of shares as well as reduce volatility in individual stocks.

Stock exchanges and regulatory officials, however, dismissed suggestions about curtailment of trading hours in wake of the pandemic.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul plunged up to 4 per cent, while Tokyo was trading with gains.

The rupee too plunged 92 paise against US dollar to 76.12.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures fell 3 per cent to $26.17per barrel.

The rapidly spreading virus has claimed more than 14,000 lives globally, disrupting business and ravaging markets worldwide.

Other Asian markets, too, were mostly in the red in early trade despite massive economic stimulus efforts worldwide, with investors spooked by the relentless march of the coronavirus pandemic.

The negative mood was fuelled by the failure of US lawmakers to agree on a trillion-dollar emergency package to help the reeling American economy.

Wellington nosedived 9.3 percent as New Zealand announced a four-week lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down 3.7 per cent, Sydney dropped six per cent, Shanghai shed 2.5 per cent and Taiwan was off by 2.8 per cent.

Singapore tanked 7.5 per cent, Jakarta lost four per cent, and Seoul was down 3.4 per cent.

Tokyo, however, was up 0.5 per cent as a cheaper yen against the dollar boosted the market.

Economists and analysts are now worried about how deep the impact of the pandemic could be on the global economy, with social distancing measures and lockdowns dealing serious blows to many industries.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase have all forecast US GDP drops, according to Bloomberg News.

"These rapid and unprecedented downgrades illustrate just how fast we've moved from a brief health scare to a full-blown global recession," said Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG, agreed, telling Bloomberg TV: "It's a health crisis that's started morphing into a financial crisis."

US senators failed to agree on a trillion-dollar proposal to rescue the American economy on Sunday, as Democrats said the Republican plan failed to provide sufficient protection to millions of workers or shore up the critically under-equipped healthcare system.

The bill proposed an estimated $1.7 trillion or more in funding to cushion the blow from the pandemic for American families and thousands of shuttered or suffering businesses.

But President Donald Trump sounded a note of optimism: "I think that the Democrats want to get there, and... the Republicans want to get there."

The failure is likely to extend the gloom on Wall Street, where the three main indexes all went into the weekend on Friday in negative territory.

"I'm presently in New York, and the fear is palpable -- it's rising and there doesn't seem to be anyone who thinks that this virus effect is anywhere near peaking yet, particularly here in the States," Brian Quartarolo, portfolio manager at Pilgrim Partners Asia, told Bloomberg TV.

On oil markets, Brent Crude was down three percent, but West Texas Intermedia was up 0.8 per cent.

The commodity has faced increased volatility in recent weeks not only because of the coronavirus pandemic, but also because of a price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.