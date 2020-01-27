Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Reduce GST on Bicycles from Current 12% to 5%, Demands Hero Cycles

The bicycles are largely used by low income group and rural populations and therefore need to be made cheaper by slashing GST from the current 12 per cent to the lowest 5 per cent slab.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Reduce GST on Bicycles from Current 12% to 5%, Demands Hero Cycles
Hero Cycles' Electric Bicycle, the 'Lectro' doesn't require charging stations. (Image: Hero Cycles Ltd.)

New Delhi: Leading bicycle maker Hero Cycles on Monday urged the government to reduce GST on bicycles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent ahead of the Union Budget to revive demand in the rural markets.

The company has also sought extension of FAME-II benefits to electric bicycles.

"The budget must focus on reviving slumping demand across the country through a series of measures including re-adjusting GST slabs to put more disposable income into the hands of people," Hero Motors Company (HMC) Chairman Pankaj M Munjal said in a statement.

The bicycles are largely used by low income group and rural populations and therefore need to be made cheaper by slashing GST from the current 12 per cent to the lowest 5 per cent slab, he added.

"Similarly, we also want the government to extend FAME-II benefits to electric bicycles," Munjal said. Lower GST on bicycles would provide relief to millions of low income households, the company said.

"We hope the government recognises the need to promote electric bicycles as much as the need to promote electric cars. While electric cars address the problem of pollution, they do not address the concern of traffic congestion in Indian cities," Munjal said.

Electric bicycles are both eco-friendly and space friendly and also offer a viable solution to the problem of range anxiety that comes with lack of charging infrastructure as they can be easily pedaled back in case of battery loss, he added.

Extending the subsidy benefits of FAME-II to electric bicycles will help manufacturers offer more affordable products to consumers, Munjal noted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 536.35 0.45
HDFC Bank 1,212.90 -2.51
Wockhardt 352.90 18.01
Dr Reddys Labs 3,188.95 5.31
PI Industries 1,541.40 2.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 578.30 1.85
UltraTechCement 4,690.00 1.05
Tech Mahindra 791.30 0.50
ICICI Bank 536.35 0.45
Axis Bank 740.00 0.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 462.40 -4.31
IndusInd Bank 1,271.60 -3.37
HDFC Bank 1,212.90 -2.51
SBI 316.20 -2.42
Power Grid Corp 192.50 -2.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram