Regeneron, MyoKardia Rise; DraftKings, AMC Fall

NEW YORK: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

HMS Holdings Corp., up $3.02 to $27.39.

The health care information technology company is considering a sale, according to media reports.

MyoKardia Inc., up $80.74 to $220.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is buying the biotechnology company for about $13 billion.

DraftKings Inc., down $3.23 to $60.55.

The sports betting company announced a stock offering of 32 million shares, half of which are being sold by stockholders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 52 cents to $4.13.

Rival theater chain Cineworld is severely cutting operations as the industry struggles with lockdowns and capacity limits.

Eidos Therapeutics Inc., up 21.59 to $73.51.

BridgeBio Pharma is buying the remaining 36.3% of the drug developer that it doesn’t already own.

The RealReal Inc., up $1.25 to $16.00.

The online luxury consignment company is partnering with Gucci to launch an online shop for the company’s pre-owned goods.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down 28 cents to $16.99.

The cruise line operator extended its suspension of cruises through Nov. 30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $40.28 to $605.08.

President Donald Trump received the biotechnology companys experimental COVID-19 treatment.

