Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Regulator Bound by Rules, Cannot Recommend Penalty Changes in Interconnect Case: Trai Official

Citing the clauses in the Act, the regulator recently informed the Department of Telecom (DoT) that it is "constrained from offering any further comments" on the matter and the Centre now has to take a final call on the issue.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Regulator Bound by Rules, Cannot Recommend Penalty Changes in Interconnect Case: Trai Official
Representative Image
Loading...

New Delhi: The telecom regulator is not in a position to modify its previously recommended penalty on Vodafone India and Idea Cellular (now merged) and Bharti Airtel as it is bound by the provisions of Trai Act, according to a senior Trai official.

Citing the clauses in the Act, the regulator recently informed the Department of Telecom (DoT) that it is "constrained from offering any further comments" on the matter and the Centre now has to take a final call on the issue.

The regulator has already given its views once in response to a back reference in 2017 by DoT, the Trai official said adding that as per the provisions in the Act there is no scope for any further modification.

The Act makes it clear that once a recommendation is referred back to Trai by DoT, the regulator has to within 15 days, forward to the central government its suggestions after considering the reference made by the government.

After receipt of further recommendation, if any, the Centre shall take a final decision, the Act says.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said pursuant to the October 2016 suggestions of Trai on the penalty to be imposed on the three operators, the recommendations were referred back by DoT on April 5, 2017 for reconsideration, to which Trai sent its views to the government on May 24, 2017.

Hence, after receiving "further recommendation" in response to the first back reference, the Centre has to take final decision on the matter, the official said explaining that Trai is unable to change the penalty it had suggested since it is bound by the provisions of the Act.

In October 2016, Trai had recommended imposing a total penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Airtel, Vodafone Idea for allegedly denying interconnectivity to newcomer RJio.

The penalty on Airtel and Vodafone works out to be about Rs 1,050 crore each. In case of Idea it comes to about Rs 950 crore. Since Vodafone and Idea have now merged their businesses, the new entity Vodafone Idea will have to bear the burden of both companies.

The Digital Communications Commission, the apex decision-making body of DoT, last month, approved imposing penalty on Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Jio.

Before imposing the penalty, however, the Commission decided to seek Trai's views on revising Rs 3,050 crore suggested penalty, citing the "present financial health of the sector".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,736.23 -86.88 ( -0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,552.50 -30.40 ( -0.26%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,509.50 -2.06
Power Finance 124.70 -1.19
Reliance 1,280.50 -0.08
REC 148.80 2.66
Bajaj Finance 3,377.50 -2.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,510.35 -1.98
Torrent Power 307.95 0.98
Interglobe Avi 1,356.60 0.13
Tata Steel 472.60 2.34
Bajaj Finance 3,377.75 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,569.80 2.47
Vedanta 167.65 2.44
Sun Pharma 407.70 2.40
Tata Steel 472.90 2.36
Asian Paints 1,361.95 2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,569.05 2.46
Vedanta 167.70 2.44
Sun Pharma 407.70 2.41
Tata Steel 472.60 2.34
Asian Paints 1,360.40 2.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 258.95 -3.29
ONGC 149.70 -2.22
Bajaj Finance 3,377.50 -2.13
IndusInd Bank 1,509.50 -2.06
Larsen 1,466.85 -1.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,377.75 -2.08
ONGC 149.85 -2.06
IndusInd Bank 1,510.35 -1.98
Larsen 1,467.30 -1.85
Coal India 231.00 -1.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram