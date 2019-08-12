Reliance AGM 2019 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio Fiber Launch, Jio-Microsoft Cloud Partnership and $75 Billion Deal With Saudi Aramco

Event Highlights
Mukesh Ambani goes on to say that the Reliance Industries Limited has a very clear roadmap to becoming a zero net debt company in the next 18 months. "We expect to complete transactions with Saudi Aramco and BP within this financial year. These are expected to generate inflow of Rs 1.15 lakh crore," he says.
RIL Investments of nearly Rs. 5.4 Lakh crore over the last five years to generate EBITDA in excess of $ 1 billion annually for over a decade. The RIL has built a unique portfolio of world class and extremely valuable assets in world's fastest growing economy. Each of our best-in-class businesses is contributing to the transformation of India, and creating enormous societal value: Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance to Invest in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Mukesh Ambani | Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to entrepreneurs regarding investment in the Union Territoy of Jammu and Kashmir, Mukesh Ambani says, "We stand committed with people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. We'll create a special task force and you will soon see many announcements in the Valley."
Mukesh Ambani speaks at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Reliance Industries Limited:
Regarding Reliance's New Commerce, Mukesh Ambani says, "In the true Reliance ethos, we are working towards enriching and empowering nearly 30 million merchants and Kirana shop owners with our end-to-end digital and physical distribution stack. Reliance’s New Commerce platform represents the Digital Symbiosis of Big and Small Enterprises. I believe that the Small must not only survive, but also thrive in New India."
Reliance Jio will provide connectivity and the Jio-Azure cloud service to Indian technology startups absolutely free. "We will provide a bundle of connectivity and essential business productivity and automation tools to Indian small businesses for 1/10th the cost at 1,500 per monthm," says Mukesh Ambani.
Jio, Microsoft Enter into Long-term Alliance | Jio and Microsoft have entered into a long-term alliance to accelerate the digital transformation of India to launch new cloud data centers, ensuring more organisations can access the tools and platforms they need to build their own digital capability: Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani says that the Reliance Industries Limited is now investing in scaling-up advanced technologies in India, even ahead of the rest of the world. "Over the next 12 months, Reliance Jio will install one of the largest blockchain networks in the world in India, with tens of thousands of nodes operational on day one," he says.
Jio Voice Calls to be Free: Mukesh Ambani | "We are pricing our plans at less than one-tenth of global rates. JioFiber will be priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 a month to provide for all budgets. Customers will have to pay either for voice or data. I am pleased to announce that voice calls will be free for home broadband subscribers," says Mukesh Ambani.
Over the past months we have upgraded our MSO’s infrastructure to world-class standards. Now LCO partners can offer the largest bouquet of High-Definition channels to customers with better features, reliability and customer experience than even DTH. With every JIOFIBER home all our LCO partners will continue to have a steady stream of revenue for their broadcast TV business: Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Jio Phone 2 was launched at the last AGM and carried a price tag of Rs 2,999. Its next iteration, Jio Phone 3, is expected to be priced at Rs 4,500.
The pricing for the broadband plans is expected to be in line with peers but RIL will sweeten the deal by making it a triple play — a combination of broadband-landline-TV OTT service. A base price of ranging between Rs 500-600 for GigaFiber is expected, according to CNBC-TV18 report.
The conglomerate’s stock rallied from Rs 964 recorded on July 5, 2018 when RIL held its 41st AGM, to Rs 1,162 registered on Friday, 9 August, which translates into a rally of over 20 percent.
As of last RIL AGM, Jio had 250 million users whose per month data usage totaled 240 crore GB while voice usage on the network stood at 530 crore minutes per day. The Jio users’ video consumption amounted to 340 crore hours per month.
Reliance Industries, the country's largest company by market capitalisation, reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 10,104 crore for the June quarter, up 6.8 percent from a year ago. The net profit also beat a poll of analysts which had pegged the profits at Rs 9,852 crore.
