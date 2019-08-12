Reliance AGM 2019 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio Fiber Launch, Jio-Microsoft Cloud Partnership and $75 Billion Deal With Saudi Aramco

Read More

Reliance AGM 2019 LIVE: In massive foreign investment, 20% of stake in Reliance’s oil to chemical business will be sold to Saudi Aramco at $75 billion, Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced at the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. Ambani has also announced the commercial launch of Jio Fiber on September 5. The base plan starts at speed of 100 MBPS and goes up to 1GBPS, with prices ranging from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month. The RIL chairman also announced ‘Jio First Day First Show’ plan under which Premium JioFibre customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms on the day of the release. This will be rolled out in 2020. Another big announcement is the partnership with Microsoft under which Jio will set up data centres across India and Microsoft will bring the cloud platform.