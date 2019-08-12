LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Reliance AGM 2019 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio Fiber Launch, Jio-Microsoft Cloud Partnership and $75 Billion Deal With Saudi Aramco

News18.com | August 12, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Reliance AGM 2019 LIVE: In massive foreign investment, 20% of stake in Reliance’s oil to chemical business will be sold to Saudi Aramco at $75 billion, Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced at the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. Ambani has also announced the commercial launch of Jio Fiber on September 5. The base plan starts at speed of 100 MBPS and goes up to 1GBPS, with prices ranging from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month. The RIL chairman also announced ‘Jio First Day First Show’ plan under which Premium JioFibre customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms on the day of the release. This will be rolled out in 2020. Another big announcement is the partnership with Microsoft under which Jio will set up data centres across India and Microsoft will bring the cloud platform.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.
Read More
Aug 12, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

"Nothing gives me greater happiness than to see that Reliance is now making a bigger and more positive impact, on the lives of more Indians - in multiple ways through business and philanthropy," says Mukesh Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

As we achieve our zero net-debt target this financial year, I assure you my dear shareholders that we will reward you abundantly through higher dividends, periodic bonus issues and other means, and at a more accelerated pace than any time in our history: Mukesh Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani says that the Reliance Industries Limited will induct leading global partners in Jio and Reliance Retail in the next few quarters, and move towards listing of both these companies within the next five years. 

Aug 12, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani goes on to say that the Reliance Industries Limited has a very clear roadmap to becoming a zero net debt company in the next 18 months. "We expect to complete transactions with Saudi Aramco and BP within this financial year. These are expected to generate inflow of Rs 1.15 lakh crore," he says.

Aug 12, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

RIL Investments of nearly Rs. 5.4 Lakh crore over the last five years to generate EBITDA in excess of $ 1 billion annually for over a decade. The RIL has built a unique portfolio of world class and extremely valuable assets in world's fastest growing economy. Each of our best-in-class businesses is contributing to the transformation of India, and creating enormous societal value: Mukesh Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)

Reliance to Invest in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Mukesh Ambani | Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to entrepreneurs regarding investment in the Union Territoy of Jammu and Kashmir, Mukesh Ambani says, "We stand committed with people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. We'll create a special task force and you will soon see many announcements in the Valley."

Aug 12, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani speaks at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Reliance Industries Limited:

Aug 12, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

As the Reliance Foundation, Mukesh Ambani says that he is humbled to have touched the lives of more than 29 million people across the country.

Aug 12, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)

"Our merchant Point of Sale (POS) Solution – Jio Prime Partner POS – is integral to our plan to create an ecosystem around small merchants. This user-friendly digital platform will modernise even the smallest kirana shop to become a digitised store," says Mukesh Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)

Regarding Reliance's New Commerce, Mukesh Ambani says, "In the true Reliance ethos, we are working towards enriching and empowering nearly 30 million merchants and Kirana shop owners with our end-to-end digital and physical distribution stack. Reliance’s New Commerce platform represents the Digital Symbiosis of Big and Small Enterprises. I believe that the Small must not only survive, but also thrive in New India."

Aug 12, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

Addressing the retail sector of India, the RIL CMD says, "Today, Reliance Retail is the only Indian retailer to be ranked in the Global 100 top retailers. Over the next five years, our aim is to be amongst the world’s top 20 retailers."

Aug 12, 2019 12:24 pm (IST)

"The Retail business has grown phenomenally, registering a seven-fold increase in revenue and a 14-fold increase in profit in the last six years. Relentless focus on operating discipline has resulted in a 3-fold rise in per-store productivity in last five years," says Mukesh Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)

It is my passion and conviction that New India will lead  and not follow the advanced nations of the world in adopting, even creating disruptive technologies that will decide the winners and losers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Mukesh Ambani

Aug 12, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)

Reliance Jio will provide connectivity and the Jio-Azure cloud service to Indian technology startups absolutely free. "We will provide a bundle of connectivity and essential business productivity and automation tools to Indian small businesses for 1/10th the cost at 1,500 per monthm," says Mukesh Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

The RIL CMD says, "With the Jio-Microsoft Alliance, Jio will set up a network of large world-class datacenters across India powered by Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform."

Aug 12, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

Jio, Microsoft Enter into Long-term Alliance | Jio and Microsoft have entered into a long-term alliance to accelerate the digital transformation of India to launch new cloud data centers, ensuring more organisations can access the tools and platforms they need to build their own digital capability: Mukesh Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

Reliance Jio is setting up a pan-India Edge Computing and Content Distribution network starting with tens of thousands of nodes, says Mukesh Ambani at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of RIL in Mumbai. 

Aug 12, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

Mukesh Ambani says that the Reliance Industries Limited is now investing in scaling-up advanced technologies in India, even ahead of the rest of the world. "Over the next 12 months, Reliance Jio will install one of the largest blockchain networks in the world in India, with tens of thousands of nodes operational on day one," he says.

Aug 12, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

Elaborating on the Jio Forever Plan, Mukesh Ambani says, "Jio Fiber Welcome Offer - Jio Fiber customers opting for annual plan - Jio Forever plan - to get a full HD television or a Home PC and a 4K SET-TOP-BOX absolutely free."

Aug 12, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

Jio Fiber Tariffs - customers pay only for data. Voice calls across India from Jio landline will be absolutely free forever. The most basic Jio Fiber plan startst with 100 mbps speed and we have plans all the way up to 1 Gbps: Mukesh Ambani​

Aug 12, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

"Premium JioFiber customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms, on the same day of their release. We call this Jio First Day First Show. We plan to launch this service in middle of 2020," says Mukesh Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

While announcing that unlimited international calling pack will be available at Rs 500 for US and Canada, Mukesh Ambani says, JioFiber will come bundled with subscriptions to most leading OTT platforms.

Aug 12, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)

Jio Voice Calls to be Free: Mukesh Ambani | "We are pricing our plans at less than one-tenth of global rates. JioFiber will be priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 a month to provide for all budgets. Customers will have to pay either for voice or data. I am pleased to announce that voice calls will be free for home broadband subscribers," says Mukesh Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani demonstrate features of Reliance's virtual reality headset called Mixed Reality device:

Aug 12, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

"Today, I want to announce that starting 5 September, on the third anniversary of Jio we are commercially launching Jio Fiber. In relation to Jio Fiber, its base plan starts at 100 MBPS and goes up to 1 GBPS," says Mukesh Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

Latest pictures from RIL 42nd AGM where Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani demonstrate features of Reliance's virtual reality headset called Mixed Reality device:

Aug 12, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Amount of fiber laid by Jio can circle the Earth 11 times, says Akash Ambani

Aug 12, 2019 11:49 am (IST)

India's first multiplayer online network will launched by us today through the Jio set-top box: Akash Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

"Last year, we promised you ultra-high speedson GigaFiber, today our speeds go from 100 MBPS to 1 GBPS. Ten crore Indian users make video calls on Jio every month," says Akash Ambani.

Aug 12, 2019 11:37 am (IST)

Over the past months we have upgraded our MSO’s infrastructure to world-class standards. Now LCO partners can offer the largest bouquet of High-Definition channels to customers with better features, reliability and customer experience than even DTH. With every JIOFIBER home all our LCO partners will continue to have a steady stream of revenue for their broadcast TV business: Mukesh Ambani.

Load More
Reliance AGM 2019 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio Fiber Launch, Jio-Microsoft Cloud Partnership and $75 Billion Deal With Saudi Aramco
Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Jio Phone 2 was launched at the last AGM and carried a price tag of Rs 2,999. Its next iteration, Jio Phone 3, is expected to be priced at Rs 4,500.

The pricing for the broadband plans is expected to be in line with peers but RIL will sweeten the deal by making it a triple play — a combination of broadband-landline-TV OTT service. A base price of ranging between Rs 500-600 for GigaFiber is expected, according to CNBC-TV18 report.

The conglomerate’s stock rallied from Rs 964 recorded on July 5, 2018 when RIL held its 41st AGM, to Rs 1,162 registered on Friday, 9 August, which translates into a rally of over 20 percent.

As of last RIL AGM, Jio had 250 million users whose per month data usage totaled 240 crore GB while voice usage on the network stood at 530 crore minutes per day. The Jio users’ video consumption amounted to 340 crore hours per month.

Reliance Industries, the country's largest company by market capitalisation, reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 10,104 crore for the June quarter, up 6.8 percent from a year ago. The net profit also beat a poll of analysts which had pegged the profits at Rs 9,852 crore.
  • 11 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    279/7
    50.0 overs
    		 210/10
    42.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    54/1
    13.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    146/6
    20.0 overs
    		 150/3
    19.1 overs
    India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    167/5
    20.0 overs
    		 98/4
    15.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    95/9
    20.0 overs
    		 98/6
    17.2 overs
    India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram