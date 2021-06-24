Reliance AGM 2021: Our Mission is to Empower Every Girl in India, Says Nita Ambani

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about digital platform ‘Her Circle’ and described it as a digital movement for women empowerment.

“On Women’s Day in March this year, we launched a digital movement for women called Her Circle. Her Circle is an inclusive, collaborative, interactive, and socially-conscious digital platform. A circle of solidarity, sisterhood, and growth," said Nita Ambani at Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) 44th annual general meeting (AGM).

Nita had, in March this year, launched the social media platform ‘Her Circle’ that is envisioned to be a one-stop destination to provide women-related content that is engaging and upliftment-oriented even as it connects women through a social platform.

‘Her Circle’ subscribers will be able to watch videos, read articles with solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression and active participation in public life through women-led NGOs and other organisations.

“I am a big believer in the phenomenal power of women. I believe that when women lean on women, incredible things happen. It is my dream and mission to empower every girl in India to write her own destiny," said Nita Ambani

Her circle will also provide women with answers from Reliance’s panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership.

The section on upskilling and jobs will help her find new professional skills as well as get job opportunities suited to her profile, the statement said.

It will give access to master classes from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.

Her Circle will provide space for women to share their life stories of success-through-struggle, which can provide inspiration, hope and resilience to others.

Registration on Her Circle is free. It has been launched in English and will subsequently be expanded in other languages.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

