Reliance Aims to be Among World's Top 20 Retailers in Five Years, Says Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Retail aims to be among the world’s top 20 retailers over the next five years, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said at the 42nd annual general meeting in Mumbai on Monday.

“The retail business has grown phenomenally, registering a seven-fold increase in revenue and a 14-fold increase in profit in the last 6 six years,” Ambani said. Reliance Retail’s revenue crossed Rs 1.3 lakh crore in FY19.

It has also seen a three-fold rise in per-store productivity in the last five years. In 2018, Reliance Retail sold a TV every four seconds and a phone every two seconds.

Reliance Retail was the only Indian enterprise to be ranked among the Top 100 retailers of the world, he said.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. Founded in 2006, it is the largest retailer in India in terms of revenue.

Talking about “new commerce”, the RIL chairman said it was a “massive” business opportunity worth $700 billion. He further said the “new commerce” would transform unorganised retail into

organised retail and would revolutionise India’s three crore kirana stores, he said.

“For RIL (Reliance Industries), new commerce is an opportunity to integrate merchants, consumers and producers,” Ambani said.

RIL also intended to utilise merchant point of sale (POS) solution–Jio Prime Partner POS– to create an ecosystem around small merchants. “This user-friendly digital platform will modernise even the smallest kirana shop to become a digitised store,” Ambani said.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

