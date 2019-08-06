Reliance and BP Form Joint Venture to Set up 5,500 Petrol Pumps

New Delhi: Reliance Industries and UK's BP plc have agreed to form a new joint venture to set up 5,500 petrol pumps and retail aviation turbine fuel to airlines in India, the two firms said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the two firms said "they have agreed to form a new joint venture that will include a retail service station network and aviation fuels business across India".

The joint venture will build on Reliance's existing fuel retailing network of near 1,400 petrol pumps and an aviation fuel business.

"This joint venture will also include RIL's aviation fuels business, which currently operates at over 30 airports across India, providing participation in this rapidly-growing market," the statement said.

Reliance will hold 51 per cent stake in the new joint venture, while BP will have the remaining 49 per cent. This joint venture would assume ownership of Reliance's existing Indian fuel retail network and access its aviation fuel business.

"It is anticipated that final agreements will be reached during 2019 and, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, the transaction will be complete in the first half of 2020," it added.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.