Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Reliance and BP Form Joint Venture to Set up 5,500 Petrol Pumps

The joint venture will build on Reliance's existing fuel retailing network of near 1,400 petrol pumps and an aviation fuel business.

PTI

Updated:August 6, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Reliance and BP Form Joint Venture to Set up 5,500 Petrol Pumps
Representative image
Loading...

New Delhi: Reliance Industries and UK's BP plc have agreed to form a new joint venture to set up 5,500 petrol pumps and retail aviation turbine fuel to airlines in India, the two firms said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the two firms said "they have agreed to form a new joint venture that will include a retail service station network and aviation fuels business across India".

The joint venture will build on Reliance's existing fuel retailing network of near 1,400 petrol pumps and an aviation fuel business.

"This joint venture will also include RIL's aviation fuels business, which currently operates at over 30 airports across India, providing participation in this rapidly-growing market," the statement said.

Reliance will hold 51 per cent stake in the new joint venture, while BP will have the remaining 49 per cent. This joint venture would assume ownership of Reliance's existing Indian fuel retail network and access its aviation fuel business.

"It is anticipated that final agreements will be reached during 2019 and, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, the transaction will be complete in the first half of 2020," it added.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,976.85 +277.01 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

10,948.25 +85.65 ( +0.79%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,128.30 -1.32
HDFC Bank 2,189.10 0.45
ICICI Bank 410.25 1.89
Yes Bank 85.35 5.24
HDFC 2,189.90 1.74
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 85.40 5.30
Essel Propack 130.05 2.20
ICICI Bank 410.40 1.94
Indiabulls Hsg 514.10 7.87
Bharti Airtel 368.40 3.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 514.05 7.82
Yes Bank 85.35 5.24
Bajaj Finance 3,272.25 3.55
Tech Mahindra 670.60 3.48
Eicher Motors 17,010.75 3.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 85.40 5.30
Bajaj Finance 3,268.40 3.41
Bharti Airtel 368.40 3.18
Maruti Suzuki 5,831.75 2.88
Asian Paints 1,566.30 2.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 312.45 -5.59
Cipla 500.15 -3.61
Power Grid Corp 198.10 -1.52
TCS 2,214.90 -1.50
Reliance 1,128.30 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 198.10 -1.52
TCS 2,215.45 -1.47
Reliance 1,128.00 -1.31
Tata Motors 122.55 -0.97
Bajaj Auto 2,600.00 -0.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram