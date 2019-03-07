LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Reliance Capital Plans to Reduce Debt by Rs 10,000-12,000 Crore in 3-4 Months

In a release, the company Thursday said it would monetise 43 per cent of its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) and 49 per cent shareholding in Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL).

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Reliance Capital Plans to Reduce Debt by Rs 10,000-12,000 Crore in 3-4 Months
File photo of Anil Ambani.
Loading...
New Delhi: Reliance Capital plans to reduce its overall debt by Rs 10,000-12,000 crore in the next three to four months through stake sale in two ventures and monetisation of several non-core investments.

In a release, the company Thursday said it would monetise 43 per cent of its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) and 49 per cent shareholding in Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL).

RGICL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital.

Reliance Capital said it has an overall strategy to reduce debt by approximately "Rs 10,000-12,000 crore in the next 3-4 months". The transactions would help the company to bring down the debt burden by around 50-60 per cent.

The reduction in Reliance Capital's debt would be achieved through "monetisation of its 43 per cent stake in RNAM and 49 per cent stake in RGICL, along with several non-core investments", the release said.

The completion of these transactions would be a major step forward in Reliance Capital's deleveraging strategy, it added.

According to the release, the company would monetise its 43 per cent stake in RNAM, which is currently valued at over Rs 5,000 crore. The strategic sale of the controlling stake in RNAM is expected to be at a significant premium to market, it added.

The preliminary papers for the initial share sale of RGICL was submitted to markets regulator Sebi last month.

Further, Reliance Capital said it is at an advanced stage of monetising several valuable non-core investments, including inter alia, a strategic stake sale in Prime Focus and other media assets.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,725.42 +89.32 ( +0.24%)

NIFTY 50

11,058.20 +5.20 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,270.25 0.43
Larsen 1,352.40 2.69
Axis Bank 733.75 1.82
Yes Bank 231.70 -1.53
Indiabulls Hsg 719.05 -1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,269.85 0.50
SBI 281.15 1.26
OCL 1,144.00 -2.90
Jubilant Life 783.90 2.36
M&M 670.85 1.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,352.40 2.69
M&M 671.80 1.96
Axis Bank 733.75 1.82
ITC 290.10 1.52
Power Grid Corp 187.15 1.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,351.25 2.76
Axis Bank 732.20 1.77
M&M 670.85 1.71
ITC 290.05 1.61
Power Grid Corp 186.60 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 235.00 -3.19
Wipro 268.85 -3.10
IOC 150.20 -3.03
Zee Entertain 459.00 -2.53
Sun Pharma 450.90 -2.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 235.15 -3.09
Sun Pharma 450.90 -1.97
NTPC 146.10 -1.68
ONGC 152.20 -1.58
Yes Bank 231.80 -1.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram