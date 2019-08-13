Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Reliance Capital Shares Tumble 8% After Jumping 5% in Morning Trade

At 3:10 pm, the Reliance Capital stock was trading lower by 6% at Rs 45.80 compared with its previous close of Rs 48.75.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Reliance Capital Shares Tumble 8% After Jumping 5% in Morning Trade
Representative Image.
Loading...

Reliance Capital Ltd shares witnessed huge swing on Tuesday, August 13, as the stock price declined over 8% in afternoon trade after rising 5% in morning session, after a media report said that the company may sell a majority stake in its subsidiary Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

At 3:10 pm, the Reliance Capital stock was trading lower by 6% at Rs 45.80 compared with its previous close of Rs 48.75. The stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 51.15 and intra-day low of Rs 44.85.

A report by Mint said that Reliance Capital was in talks with investment firms Varde Partners Inc., AION Capital, Cerberus Capital Management and NBFC Altico Capital India for stake sale in Reliance Home Finance.

Reliance Home Finance is reportedly looking to wind down its book and focus on the retail segment. The company has a loan book of Rs 11,000 crore which includes Rs 4,500 crore of retail loans and Rs 6,500 crore of wholesale loans, the report said.

Meanwhile, a separate report by Economic Times said that Reliance Capital was all set to file a Rs 10,000 crore defamation suit against its erstwhile auditor, Price Waterhouse and Co (PwC). Separately, some shareholders of the Reliance Group companies are also expected to file a class action suit against PwC for eroding value of their investment, added the report.

Reliance Capital had last week told stock exchanges that it had taken opinions of two law firms, independent lawyers and joint auditors, and found there was no merit in allegations levelled by PwC.

Price Waterhouse and Co., a network firm of PwC India, had resigned as auditor of Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance in June saying that it did not receive satisfactory responses to its request for additional information from the companies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,958.16 -623.75 ( -1.66%)

NIFTY 50

10,925.85 -183.80 ( -1.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,274.75 9.69
Indiabulls Hsg 573.10 13.43
Yes Bank 73.60 -10.41
HDFC Bank 2,220.35 -2.70
ICICI Bank 410.25 -2.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,275.00 9.72
Indiabulls Hsg 577.50 14.23
Yes Bank 73.10 -10.96
HDFC 2,104.95 -4.84
HDFC Bank 2,227.85 -2.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 573.10 13.43
Reliance 1,274.75 9.69
Sun Pharma 439.25 4.09
GAIL 126.00 1.74
Hindalco 176.25 0.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,275.00 9.72
Sun Pharma 441.20 4.57
Power Grid Corp 202.15 0.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.60 -10.41
M&M 512.40 -6.08
Bajaj Finance 3,221.85 -5.79
UPL 503.10 -5.69
Bajaj Finserv 7,089.15 -5.53
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.10 -10.96
Bajaj Finance 3,214.60 -5.95
M&M 515.10 -5.60
Maruti Suzuki 5,915.50 -3.04
HDFC 2,104.95 -4.84
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram