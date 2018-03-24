English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Clubs JioMusic and Saavn to Create Billion-Dollar Digital Music Platform
The oil-to-telecom behemoth will invest an additional $100 million towards making the combined platform one of the largest music streaming services in the world.
RIL in a statement on Friday said JioMusic’s implied valuation for the transaction was $670 million. (Reuters)
New Delhi: In an effort to reach out to more consumers, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday signed an agreement to combine digital music service Saavn with its own JioMusic app to create a new entity valued at $1 billion.
RIL in a statement on Friday said JioMusic’s implied valuation for the transaction was $670 million.
The oil-to-telecom behemoth will invest an additional $100 million towards making the combined platform one of the largest music streaming services in the world.
Of the $100 million, $20 million will be invested upfront, the company said, adding that the three co-founders of Saavn — Rishi Malhotra, Paramdeep Singh, and Vinodh Bhat — will continue in their respective leadership roles at the combined entity.
The investments will be made in the form of rupee-equivalents of the amounts mentioned above.
In addition to this deal, Reliance Industries will also acquire a part of the stake held by Saavn’s existing shareholders for a sum of $104 million. Saavn’s shareholders, including Tiger Global Management, Liberty Media, and Bertelsmann, will continue holding the remainder of their stake.
“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Saavn, and believe that their highly experienced management team will be instrumental in expanding Jio-Saavn to an extensive user base, thereby strengthening our leadership position in the Indian streaming market,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.
Currently, JioMusic has been India’s fastest growing music streaming application for over 60 consecutive weeks. It sources content from all major Indian and international labels and currently has over 16 million high definition songs across 20 languages.
Saavn has the unique distinction of being the only streaming service to feature on lists of top-grossing apps in numerous markets such as India, UK, Canada, United States, UAE, and Singapore, among others.
"The combined entity will have both Saavn’s streaming media expertise and Jio’s digital ecosystem to leverage. It will aim at benefitting all the stakeholders involved – users, music labels, artists, and advertisers," Reliance Industries said in the statement.
(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
Also Watch
RIL in a statement on Friday said JioMusic’s implied valuation for the transaction was $670 million.
The oil-to-telecom behemoth will invest an additional $100 million towards making the combined platform one of the largest music streaming services in the world.
Of the $100 million, $20 million will be invested upfront, the company said, adding that the three co-founders of Saavn — Rishi Malhotra, Paramdeep Singh, and Vinodh Bhat — will continue in their respective leadership roles at the combined entity.
The investments will be made in the form of rupee-equivalents of the amounts mentioned above.
In addition to this deal, Reliance Industries will also acquire a part of the stake held by Saavn’s existing shareholders for a sum of $104 million. Saavn’s shareholders, including Tiger Global Management, Liberty Media, and Bertelsmann, will continue holding the remainder of their stake.
“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Saavn, and believe that their highly experienced management team will be instrumental in expanding Jio-Saavn to an extensive user base, thereby strengthening our leadership position in the Indian streaming market,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.
Currently, JioMusic has been India’s fastest growing music streaming application for over 60 consecutive weeks. It sources content from all major Indian and international labels and currently has over 16 million high definition songs across 20 languages.
Saavn has the unique distinction of being the only streaming service to feature on lists of top-grossing apps in numerous markets such as India, UK, Canada, United States, UAE, and Singapore, among others.
"The combined entity will have both Saavn’s streaming media expertise and Jio’s digital ecosystem to leverage. It will aim at benefitting all the stakeholders involved – users, music labels, artists, and advertisers," Reliance Industries said in the statement.
(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|499.50
|-18.70
|-3.61
|Reliance
|893.90
|-14.25
|-1.57
|ICICI Bank
|275.55
|-7.70
|-2.72
|Tata Steel
|566.50
|-14.40
|-2.48
|Infosys
|1,167.60
|+6.30
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Piramal Enter
|2,398.70
|-78.95
|-3.19
|Axis Bank
|501.00
|-17.30
|-3.34
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|-13.95
|-2.40
|HEG
|3,200.55
|+12.65
|+0.40
|Hero Motocorp
|3,414.65
|-40.20
|-1.16
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|957.40
|+26.85
|+2.89
|Bharti Infratel
|342.50
|+7.30
|+2.18
|Zee Entertain
|569.40
|+10.20
|+1.82
|Adani Ports
|362.40
|+4.15
|+1.16
|Power Grid Corp
|194.25
|+1.55
|+0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|361.70
|+3.55
|+0.99
|Infosys
|1,167.45
|+8.65
|+0.75
|M&M
|733.25
|+3.45
|+0.47
|Coal India
|269.25
|+0.25
|+0.09
|Asian Paints
|1,107.65
|+0.30
|+0.03
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|276.00
|-15.80
|-5.41
|Hindalco
|206.10
|-10.70
|-4.94
|Yes Bank
|286.65
|-11.60
|-3.89
|Axis Bank
|499.50
|-18.70
|-3.61
|Lupin
|734.50
|-24.00
|-3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|286.70
|-11.55
|-3.87
|Axis Bank
|501.00
|-17.30
|-3.34
|SBI
|234.60
|-7.00
|-2.90
|ICICI Bank
|275.80
|-7.75
|-2.73
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|-13.95
|-2.40
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages of Tesla, SpaceX On a Twitter Challenge
- Hichki Review: Rani Mukerji Is In Solid Form In This Well-intentioned Film
- Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Spotted Testing in India, Launch Imminent
- 3 Navratra Recipes that are Healthy and Sumptuous
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married