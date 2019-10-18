Reliance Creates History, Becomes First Indian Company to Hit Rs 9 Lakh Crore M-cap Mark
During late morning trade on BSE, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 9,01,490.09 crore. The scrip of the country's most-valued company was trading in the green, up 2.28 per cent to a record Rs 1,428, ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day
A woman walks past the logos of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group during the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, India. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.
During late morning trade on BSE, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) was Rs 9,01,490.09 crore. The scrip of the country's most-valued company was trading in the green, up 2.28 per cent to a record Rs 1,428, ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day.
In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation. The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Reliance
|1,416.35
|1.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.20
|16.80
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
