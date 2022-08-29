Reliance Foundation to Launch New School, Give Education Benefits to Children: Isha Ambani

RIL AGM 2022: Isha Ambani, who was announced as the leader of Reliance’s retail business, also briefed about the plans of Reliance Foundation, RIL group’s non-profit organisation led by her mother Nita Ambani. The NGO, which was founded by Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani in 2010, announced the launch Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School on Monday, at the RIL annual general meeting 2022. The announcement was made by Isha, daughter of Mukesh Ambani.

“I would like to share Reliance Foundation’s impact and plans. Under the leadership of my mother, Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation has carried out a range of activities in addition to our extensive Covid-19 relief initiatives,” she said in an address to shareholders during the RIL AGM today.

She also shared that Mumbai-based Jio Foundation had commened its first academic session in 2022. Jio Institute is a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Reliance Foundation.

“We welcomed the first batch of 120 students last month for post graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Digital Marketing,” said Isha.

“Also, we will launch the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School as an expansion to Dhirubhai Ambani International School. This year we will also scale up our efforts to support Early Childhood Care and Education to benefit millions of children, especially from underprivileged communities,” she added.

Reliance Foundation is partnering with international organisations to address learning losses in foundational literacy and numeracy amongst children due to the pandemic, Isha informed.

Reliance Foundation has helped over 63 million people, across 60,000 villages and urban areas in India. “In Rural Transformation, we have helped over 14.5 million people earn better livelihoods and lead better lives,” she said.

Isha Ambani further said that the NGO is collaborating with global and Indian organisations to empower 10 lakh women entrepreneurs in rural communities in three years, and also create new solutions for digital inclusion for over three lakh women.

“In Disaster Management, our teams have tackled 47 natural calamities, providing support to over 1 million people across 19 states and 3 Union Territories,” she said.

“In Healthcare, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has earned the reputation as one of the best in the world. And we have accelerated the rollout of our remote health consultations,” added Isha.

Through the Education and Sports for All programme of the Reliance Foundation, 21.5 million children and youth in India have been benefitted so far. Reliance Foundation has also partnered with the Indian Olympic Association to support our athletes at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and National Games.

“It is very exciting that through this partnership, we will be hosting the first-ever India House at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. This will be a great opportunity to showcase India’s immense talent, potential, and aspiration to the Olympic world,” Isha noted.

“We are working on a 10-year blueprint that will make our Foundation bigger and more impactful. I will share the plans with you in the coming year, she said at the RIL AGM.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here