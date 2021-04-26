Reliance Foundation to Manage 875 Covid Beds, Including 145 ICU Beds, in Mumbai

Continuing its fight against the pandemic, Reliance Foundation (RF) has scaled up its operations to address the growing needs of Covid-19 management in Mumbai. As part of the initiative, the behemoth’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will manage a 650-bed facility at NSCI. Reliance Foundation will newly create, commission and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases starting May 15.

“Reliance Foundation has always been at the forefront of service to our nation and it is our duty to support India’s relentless fight against the pandemic. Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing 875 beds across the city of Mumbai,” said Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will also take over, from May 1, the management and operations of nearly 550-beds ward, which is currently operational.

A team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and nonmedical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee the medical management of the patients. All the Covid patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated for free.

The Seven Hills Hospital will be expanded by an additional 25 ICU beds. This expansion will create a total of 125 beds being managed by RF Hospital, including 45 ICU beds.

Additionally, a total of 100 beds, to be managed by Reliance Foundation, are being commissioned at The Trident hotel in Bandra-Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients, in accordance to the guidelines issued by the BMC.

The decisions were taken in a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“We are also providing 700 MT of oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded even further. In these trying times for India and the city of Mumbai, as fellow Indian, we remain steadfast in our commitment to do whatever it takes to serve our people. Corona Haarega, India Jeetega!” said Nita Ambani.

Among other initiatives, last year, Reliance Foundation had launched ‘Anna Seva’, which provided 5.5 crore meals.

In addition, Reliance Foundation has enabled the setting up of a new Covid care facility at Spandan Holistic Mother and Child Care Hospital in Deonar in Mumbai, along with an exclusive 10-bed dialysis centre in HBT Trauma Hospital, Mumbai.

The RIL had last week announced its own vaccination programme ‘R-Suraksha’ for all employees and their eligible family members above 18 years of age. The programme will commence from May 1, according to a statement by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani to the employees. “As per the new guidelines of the government, we are pleased to announce that Reliance will roll out our own vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, across locations for all our employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years, effective May 1, 2021," the statement read.

The company was already bearing the full cost of vaccination for its employees, their spouse, parents, and vaccine-eligible-aged children, as per its notification on March 5, 2021.

On April 19 last year, the Reliance Foundation, led by Nita Ambani, launched ‘Anna Seva’, a meal service initiative for marginalized families in the country. “As India enters this extended period of lockdown, our hearts go out to all our fellow citizens who depend on daily wages for their survival. They, too, are members of our collective Indian family — our own Bharat Parivar. This is why, at Reliance Foundation, we have launched Mission Anna Seva – our pledge to feed needy Indians. In our culture, Anna Daan is Maha Daan."

Through Mission Anna Seva, the foundation aimed to provide over 3 crore meals to marginalised communities and frontline workers across the nation. The beneficiaries of the programme included daily wage earners, slum dwellers, urban service providers, factory workers, and residents of old-age homes and orphanages.

The Reliance Foundation also donated Rs 535 crore to various relief funds, including the PM CARES fund. Reliance also set up a 100-bed exclusive Covid-19 Hospital in Mumbai, in partnership with the BMC, last year. The company also worked to produce one lakh masks and a hundred thousand PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) daily for health workers and caregivers across India.

“Reliance is also providing free fuel to emergency vehicles to help ensure COVID-19 patients quickly get the medical care they require," a letter by Nita Ambani to the employees read.

“Our colleagues at Reliance Retail are working overtime to provide essential supplies every day to millions of Indians through our stores and home deliveries across over 200 cities," she said.

Reliance Life Sciences also helped enhance India’s Covid-19 testing capabilities by developing its own confirmatory tests.

The company has also transitioned to work from home for more than 13 months, augmented its medical team and increased Covid-19 bed capacity across locations besides other critical infrastructure at its medical facilities across locations, the statement added.

