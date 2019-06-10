Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anil Ambani Group Stocks Tumble: Reliance Power Cracks 21% After Results

Reliance Power’s profit took a beating due to the impairment and higher finance costs incurred by the Mumbai-based power company.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anil Ambani Group Stocks Tumble: Reliance Power Cracks 21% After Results
Reliance Communications chairman Anil Ambani addresses a conference in Mumbai. (File Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power cracked nearly 21% in intraday trade on Monday after the company revealed a net loss of Rs 3,575.38 crore during the March quarter compared to a net profit of Rs 189.21 crore in the same quarter last year.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. also plunged in 10% within trade after the company delayed its earnings release.

Reliance Power’s profit took a beating due to the impairment and higher finance costs incurred by the Mumbai-based power company. It reported Rs 4,170.19 crore as impairment loss, of which Rs 1,017.02 crore was reduced through withdrawal from its general reserves. Audit reports have stated that the annual losses could have been higher had the company not withdrawn proceeds from its general reserves.

Reliance Power reported a loss of Rs 2,832.20 crore against a profit of Rs 847.09 crore in the financial year 2017-18.

The company posted total income of Rs 1,687.86 crore during the fourth quarter compared to Rs 2,321.68 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, Reliance Infrastructure has delayed earnings release for the March quarter for a second time. Earlier, Reliance Infrastructure’s quarterly result announcement was scheduled for 30 May but the company deferred it to 7 June. The company has gain failed to meet the revised date and has now postponed it to 14 June.

“The board of the company will meet on 14 June to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 and dividend, if any,” Reliance Infrastructure said in an exchange filing.

At 11:28am, shares of Reliance Power were trading at Rs 5.30, down by 13.8%. Meanwhile, Reliance Infrastructure was down by 9.2%, at Rs 67.15 in BSE.

Stocks of other Reliance Group firms owned by Anil Ambani also witnessed a sharp decline in Monday’s trade. Reliance Capital and Reliance Home Finance lost 9% each, Reliance Communications fell 2.7%, while Reliance Naval and Engineering tumbled over 13%.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,746.98 +131.08 ( +0.33%)

NIFTY 50

11,912.40 +41.75 ( +0.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 134.95 -3.54
Reliance 1,318.80 0.30
SBI 342.10 0.01
Rel Capital 91.95 -8.00
Just Dial 744.05 0.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vaibhav Global 838.00 9.56
Yes Bank 134.80 -3.68
Rel Capital 92.10 -7.95
ITC 279.40 1.27
Dewan Housing 87.50 4.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,982.95 2.89
Bharti Infratel 286.70 2.52
Tech Mahindra 766.90 2.15
Infosys 753.65 1.97
Bajaj Finserv 8,324.10 1.48
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 754.10 1.99
TCS 2,222.10 1.98
Power Grid Corp 193.35 1.12
ITC 279.40 1.27
Bharti Airtel 360.70 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 134.95 -3.54
BPCL 389.50 -3.35
Tata Motors 165.50 -2.36
IOC 159.95 -2.35
ONGC 164.15 -2.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 134.80 -3.68
Tata Motors 165.80 -2.13
ONGC 164.20 -2.00
Coal India 260.20 -1.81
Kotak Mahindra 1,499.95 -0.82
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram