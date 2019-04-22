Reliance, HDFC Bank, Jet: 10 Stocks That Can Move the Markets This Week

The benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, saw fresh highs last week that was shortened by holidays. The ongoing elections and earnings season are going to further set the tone for the markets. Here are the 10 stocks that are expected to see some action on their counters this week:HDFC Bank’s shares can see some upside after the country's largest private sector posted a net profit of Rs 5,885.12 crore in the March quarter, up 22.62% year-on-year, beating analyst expectations. Net interest income was up 20.3%. The bank also said its board approved rising up to Rs 50,000 crore by issuing debt over the next 12 months.RIL on Thursday reported 9.79% y-o-y rise in consolidated profit at Rs 10,362 crore for the quarter ended March, beating analyst estimates. Strong performances by retail and Jio divisions should add some momentum to the stock. Also, media reports on Saudi Aramco eyeing up to 25% stake in RIL’s refining business could influence investor sentiment.Jet Airways stock lost nearly 38% last week as the airline stared at a complete shutdown. The scrip can show extreme volatility this week as every new day brings new development for the airline.Bharti Airtel may see some action ahead of its rights issue of Rs 25,000 crore, its biggest ever which opens on May 3 and closes on May 17. Bharti AIrtel has fixed May 24 as the record date to decide on the shareholders' eligibility to apply for the equity shares. Airtel said the capital raised will be used for investments in future rollouts to build large network capacity and create technology partnerships to ensure strong customer experience.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will be releasing its March quarter numbers on 25 April. Investors need to stay cautious as brokerages expect muted set of numbers from the auto sector companies this time, given lower-than-expected sales and high inventory levels.The leading two-wheeler maker would announce earnings on 26 April. Brokerage house Sharekhan expects Hero Motocorp to report net profit of Rs 698.3 crore, down 27.8% year-on-year and 9.2% sequentially. Net Sales are expected to decrease 8.7% y-o-y to Rs 7,818.8 crore.Investors can expect heavy trading in the stock ahead of its March quarter earnings on 25 April. In the previous quarter (ended December 2018), Axis Bank had reported a 131% y-o-y jump in net profit at Rs1,680.8 crore on higher loan growth. Though, in the March quarter last year, the bank had reported an unexpected net loss of Rs2,188.7 crore due to a rise in provisions for bad loans.Ultratech Cement will announce earnings on 24 April. ICICI Direct expects UltraTech Cement to report net profit of Rs613.5 crore, up 25.7% y-o-yYes Bank will announce its earnings on 26 April. Motilal Oswal expects the lender to report a net profit of Rs970.9 crore, down 17.7% year-on-year and 3.1% sequentially. The Yes Bank stock had fallen 4% in the last trading session.The stock of Tata Motors Ltd has jumped around 40% in the last one month on improved outlook for its subsidiary Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR). Analysts expect further upside in Tata Motors Ltd’s stock till the derivatives expire later this week.