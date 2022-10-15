CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Business » Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 11.37% To Rs 2.26 Crore
1-MIN READ

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 11.37% To Rs 2.26 Crore

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: October 15, 2022, 16:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure is part of Reliance Industries. (Image: ShutterStock)

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure is part of Reliance Industries. (Image: ShutterStock)

Sales decline 0.72 per cent to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 2.26 crore for the July-September 2022 quarter (Q2FY23), which is 11.37 per cent lower as compared with Rs 2.55 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income in the second quarter of 2022-23 stood at Rs 21.2 crore, against Rs 21.16 crore a year ago.

“Income from hiring construction machineries increased to Rs 3.74 crore from Rs 3.69 crore. ‘Income from Other Support Services’ increased to Rs 4.83 crore from Rs 4.47 crore. Income from Product Transportation Service decreased to Rs 8.05 crore from Rs 8.57 crore. ‘Other Income’ increased from Rs 4.42 crore to Rs 4.58 crore,” Reliance Industrial Infrastructure said in a statement on Saturday.

Sales declined 0.72 per cent to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022, against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

first published:October 15, 2022, 16:25 IST
last updated:October 15, 2022, 16:25 IST