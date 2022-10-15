Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 11.37% To Rs 2.26 Crore

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 2.26 crore for the July-September 2022 quarter (Q2FY23), which is 11.37 per cent lower as compared with Rs 2.55 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income in the second quarter of 2022-23 stood at Rs 21.2 crore, against Rs 21.16 crore a year ago.

“Income from hiring construction machineries increased to Rs 3.74 crore from Rs 3.69 crore. ‘Income from Other Support Services’ increased to Rs 4.83 crore from Rs 4.47 crore. Income from Product Transportation Service decreased to Rs 8.05 crore from Rs 8.57 crore. ‘Other Income’ increased from Rs 4.42 crore to Rs 4.58 crore,” Reliance Industrial Infrastructure said in a statement on Saturday.

Sales declined 0.72 per cent to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022, against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

