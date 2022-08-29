Reliance Industries AGM 2022: When And How To Watch It LIVE

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is going to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday (August 29), a big event during which investors and analysts expect major announcements. Last year, RIL announced its entry into the green energy space. In 2020, Google was inducted as a minority investor.

The AGM will be conducted through videoconferencing for the third consecutive year, which will begin at 2 pm on Monday. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the meeting. Other members of the company’s board and subsidiaries are also expected to give speeches and offer presentations.

The event will be live streamed on the following platforms.

JIOMEET

Link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting

Click on OTHERS, enter your full name and organisation, and captcha code that will appear on your screen, to join the AGM. Access will be available from 30 minutes before scheduled time of the event.

RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE

Primary Stream Link

– rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_MAIN2022

Secondary Stream Link – rtmp://136.233.57.194:1935/event/RILAGM_BKP2022

YOUTUBE

Reliance Updates Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014

Playback URL: https://youtu.be/TS8FYk5RhlY

FACEBOOK

Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/610199153827102/

Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/484097953163347/

TWITTER

@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlJQaOpPDVJE

@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxyDWvjgkJM

KOO

@RelianceUpdates (https://kooapp.com/profile/RelianceUpdates)

Playback URL: https://www.kooapp.com/koo/RelianceUpdates/7c68d5a8-4e12-4e52-9491-62e5524174e7

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

