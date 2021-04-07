Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel: Top stocks for Investors on April 7

The stock market on Tuesday, April 6, gave a flat ending amid a highly volatile session. The indices on Wednesday, April 7, are expected to give a higher opening ahead of the monetary policy announcement as the SGX Nifty was trading at 55.00 points or 0.37 percent up at 14,800.00 at 7:05 am. Yesterday, BSE Sensex gained 42.07 points or 0.086 percent to close at 49,201.39. Similarly, the NSE Nifty was up by 45.70 points or 0.31 percent to settle the day at 14,683.50.

Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel: Reliance Industries in its BSE filing said that Reliance Jio Infocomm has entered into a definitive agreement with Bharti Airtel for the acquisition of the right to use spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading at an aggregate value of Rs 1,497.

Tata Steel: The company has achieved the highest ever quarterly crude steel production of 4.75 million tonnes with a 3 percent QoQ growth in Q4FY21.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank along with Axis Capital and Axis Securities has become the co-promoter of Max Life Insurance.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality: The shares of the company will get listed on the exchanges on April 7.

Mahindra and Mahindra: Mahindra Solarize Pvt Ltd has been incorporated by the company to undertake the business for distributed energy.

Force Motors: Total production of the company in March stood at 1,971 units while total sales were 2,058 units.

Inox Leisure: Fundraising up to Rs 300 crore has been approved by the board of the company via the issue of securities.

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection: Credit rating on the company’s long term bank facilities have been revised by CARE to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-‘, with a stable outlook. The rating agency has also revised the rating on short term bank facilities to ‘A3+’ from ‘A3’.

Somi Conveyor Beltings: Orders worth Rs 30.68 crore has been secured by the company from March till date.

Tata Steel Long Products: The company has achieved highest-ever quarterly crude steel production of 1,86,000 tonnes with a growth of 7 percent on a quarterly basis and 19 percent on yearly basis on the back of debottlenecking at steel melting shop and arcing.

