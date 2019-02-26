English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Breaks Into Global Rich List
The other wealthiest Indians are Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja with net worth of $21 billion, Wipro chairman Azim Premji is at third with a net worth of $17 billion, according to a report released on Tuesday.
File photo of Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani.
Loading...
Mumbai: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has broken into the top 10 richest list globally with a net worth of $54 billion, according to a report.
The Hurun Global Rich List 2019 is topped by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos for the second year in a row, while Ambani is placed 10th with a network of Rs 3.83 lakh crore, thanks to a rally in RIL shares, which had topped the Rs 8-lakh-crore-mark last month. Ambani owns almost 52 percent in Reliance.
The other wealthiest Indians are Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja with net worth of $21 billion, Wipro chairman Azim Premji is at third with a net worth of $17 billion, says the report released on Tuesday.
Cyrus S Poonawalla, chairman of the Poonawalla group that run Serum Institute, with a net worth of $13 billion is not only ranked as the fourth richest Indian but also breaks into the top 100 global ranking.
Steel giant ArcelorMittal's Lakshmi Mittal stands at fifth position, followed by Kotak Mahindra's Uday Kotak ($11 billion), Gautam Adani ($9.9 billion) and Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi ($9.5 billion).
Cyrus Pallonji Mistry and Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, both with wealth of $9.5 billion each come in the ninth and the 10th position, respectively, thanks to their 18.4 percent holding in the country's largest conglomerate Tata group.
According to the list, Smita Crishna, a third- generation heir of the Godrej family, tops the female billionaire list with a net worth of $6.1 billion, while Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon is the richest self-made female entrepreneur ranked 671 with a wealth of USD 3.5 billion.
"Since 2012, this is for that first time that India has slipped to the fifth rank in the Hurun Global Rich List. An underperforming rupee and a lackluster stock market resulted in the country losing one-third of the list," Hurun Report India managing director and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.
The report also points out that media billionaires had a bad year, led by Zee's Subhash Chandra and Sun TV's Kalanithi Maran who lost their net worth substantially. Bezos of Amazon tops the list for the second consecutive year with net worth of $147 billion, which may not hold for long as he is divorcing his wife who owns half of his 16 percent in the world's largest online retailer.
As per the report, the number of individuals featured in the 2019 edition has come down by 224 to 2,470 from 2,694 in 2018.
The cumulative wealth of these 2,470 individuals stood at $9.5 trillion amounting to 12 percent of global GDP.
With a wealth of $96 billion, Microsoft founder Bill Gates ranks second in the global list followed by Warren Buffet, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway with net worth of $88 billion, LVMH's Bernard Arnault at $86 billion at the fourth slot.
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg with networth of $80 billion is at the fifth position.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
The Hurun Global Rich List 2019 is topped by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos for the second year in a row, while Ambani is placed 10th with a network of Rs 3.83 lakh crore, thanks to a rally in RIL shares, which had topped the Rs 8-lakh-crore-mark last month. Ambani owns almost 52 percent in Reliance.
The other wealthiest Indians are Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja with net worth of $21 billion, Wipro chairman Azim Premji is at third with a net worth of $17 billion, says the report released on Tuesday.
Cyrus S Poonawalla, chairman of the Poonawalla group that run Serum Institute, with a net worth of $13 billion is not only ranked as the fourth richest Indian but also breaks into the top 100 global ranking.
Steel giant ArcelorMittal's Lakshmi Mittal stands at fifth position, followed by Kotak Mahindra's Uday Kotak ($11 billion), Gautam Adani ($9.9 billion) and Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi ($9.5 billion).
Cyrus Pallonji Mistry and Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, both with wealth of $9.5 billion each come in the ninth and the 10th position, respectively, thanks to their 18.4 percent holding in the country's largest conglomerate Tata group.
According to the list, Smita Crishna, a third- generation heir of the Godrej family, tops the female billionaire list with a net worth of $6.1 billion, while Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon is the richest self-made female entrepreneur ranked 671 with a wealth of USD 3.5 billion.
"Since 2012, this is for that first time that India has slipped to the fifth rank in the Hurun Global Rich List. An underperforming rupee and a lackluster stock market resulted in the country losing one-third of the list," Hurun Report India managing director and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.
The report also points out that media billionaires had a bad year, led by Zee's Subhash Chandra and Sun TV's Kalanithi Maran who lost their net worth substantially. Bezos of Amazon tops the list for the second consecutive year with net worth of $147 billion, which may not hold for long as he is divorcing his wife who owns half of his 16 percent in the world's largest online retailer.
As per the report, the number of individuals featured in the 2019 edition has come down by 224 to 2,470 from 2,694 in 2018.
The cumulative wealth of these 2,470 individuals stood at $9.5 trillion amounting to 12 percent of global GDP.
With a wealth of $96 billion, Microsoft founder Bill Gates ranks second in the global list followed by Warren Buffet, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway with net worth of $88 billion, LVMH's Bernard Arnault at $86 billion at the fourth slot.
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg with networth of $80 billion is at the fifth position.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|229.50
|0.17
|TCS
|2,038.70
|2.70
|Reliance
|1,220.25
|-0.98
|Zee Entertain
|469.20
|5.40
|HDFC
|1,853.65
|-2.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|323.55
|-0.40
|Yes Bank
|229.60
|0.20
|ICICI Bank
|348.10
|-2.08
|Reliance
|1,219.70
|-1.01
|Colgate
|1,243.20
|-1.72
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|469.20
|5.40
|Tata Motors
|182.65
|3.93
|Coal India
|220.15
|2.71
|TCS
|2,038.70
|2.70
|IOC
|142.25
|2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|182.70
|4.07
|Coal India
|220.50
|2.82
|TCS
|2,032.35
|2.39
|Axis Bank
|710.10
|0.87
|Yes Bank
|229.60
|0.20
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|659.25
|-2.88
|HCL Tech
|1,058.85
|-2.16
|HDFC
|1,853.65
|-2.16
|ICICI Bank
|348.20
|-2.08
|Infosys
|742.50
|-1.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,058.80
|-2.26
|HDFC
|1,853.55
|-2.18
|ICICI Bank
|348.10
|-2.08
|Infosys
|741.70
|-1.75
|SBI
|266.30
|-1.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- England Need to Avoid 'Moments of Madness' to Win World Cup - Vaughan
- Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
- The Final Call Review: Arjun Rampal’s New Series Is Not Your Regular Web-Spinning Suspense Thriller
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Cosy at Oscars Afterparty, See Photos Here
- Cartwright Dismissed in Bizarre Fashion During Domestic Match
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results