RIL, Indiabulls Housing, Zee and DHFL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets continued to trade positive for a sixth straight session on Friday. At 10:35 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 39,193.52, up 141.46 points, or 0.36%, while the Nifty 50 rose 41.35 points, or 0.36%, to 11,627.70. RIL, Cipla, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, DHFL and TVS Motor were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares inched up 1% ahead of the announcement of the September quarter earnings later in the day. Other major companies to announce results today are Ambuja Cements, ICICI Lombard, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Technology Services, Visa Steel and Sasken Technologies

Cipla: Cipla Ltd slips around 1% as the pharmaceutical company said it has acquired a novel and patented anti-infective product Elores from Venus Remedies Ltd.

Indiabulls Housing: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares advanced 8% after the company offered pre-mature redemption of all non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing in November and December.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares dropped 6% after the company posted a revenue of Rs 2,122 crore in the September quarter, up 7% year-on-year, while profit grew 6.9% to Rs 413.2 crore.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares jumped 5% after company posted net loss of Rs 242.50 crore in the September quarter.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Co. Ltd shares extended rally for a second day, gaining 4.5%, after the company posted better-than-expected numbers for the September quarter.

IndiGo: Shares of the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, slipped in the negative even as the airline’s market share rose to 48.2% from 47% in August.

Reliance Nippon: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd shares rose 1.3% on news that the pledge on 3.5 million promoter shares was released on 16 October.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

