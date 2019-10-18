RIL, Indiabulls Housing, Zee and DHFL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares inched up 1% ahead of the announcement of the September quarter earnings later in the day.
Image for representation
Indian stock markets continued to trade positive for a sixth straight session on Friday. At 10:35 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 39,193.52, up 141.46 points, or 0.36%, while the Nifty 50 rose 41.35 points, or 0.36%, to 11,627.70. RIL, Cipla, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, DHFL and TVS Motor were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares inched up 1% ahead of the announcement of the September quarter earnings later in the day. Other major companies to announce results today are Ambuja Cements, ICICI Lombard, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Technology Services, Visa Steel and Sasken Technologies
Cipla: Cipla Ltd slips around 1% as the pharmaceutical company said it has acquired a novel and patented anti-infective product Elores from Venus Remedies Ltd.
Indiabulls Housing: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares advanced 8% after the company offered pre-mature redemption of all non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing in November and December.
Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares dropped 6% after the company posted a revenue of Rs 2,122 crore in the September quarter, up 7% year-on-year, while profit grew 6.9% to Rs 413.2 crore.
DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares jumped 5% after company posted net loss of Rs 242.50 crore in the September quarter.
TVS Motor: TVS Motor Co. Ltd shares extended rally for a second day, gaining 4.5%, after the company posted better-than-expected numbers for the September quarter.
IndiGo: Shares of the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, slipped in the negative even as the airline’s market share rose to 48.2% from 47% in August.
Reliance Nippon: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd shares rose 1.3% on news that the pledge on 3.5 million promoter shares was released on 16 October.
Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|50.25
|6.01
|Reliance
|1,420.45
|1.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|216.35
|9.30
|Zee Entertain
|245.60
|-7.13
|BHEL
|56.90
|27.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC AMC
|2,880.00
|6.03
|Yes Bank
|50.35
|6.22
|Indiabulls Hsg
|216.90
|10.02
|IRCTC
|769.30
|6.21
|BHEL
|56.85
|27.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|50.30
|6.12
|Coal India
|204.95
|2.78
|Adani Ports
|417.90
|2.14
|Bharti Infratel
|262.20
|2.04
|Larsen
|1,449.95
|1.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|50.35
|6.22
|Coal India
|205.00
|2.83
|Larsen
|1,450.00
|1.81
|Reliance
|1,420.00
|1.71
|Vedanta
|150.50
|1.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|245.80
|-7.05
|M&M
|585.85
|-1.26
|Eicher Motors
|20,320.70
|-0.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,329.00
|-0.83
|Bajaj Auto
|3,090.40
|-0.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|586.05
|-1.20
|IndusInd Bank
|1,329.00
|-0.81
|Bharti Airtel
|383.45
|-0.60
|Bajaj Auto
|3,091.40
|-0.61
|ICICI Bank
|438.65
|-0.43
