Reliance Industries Generates 75,000 Jobs in Covid-19 Pandemic Year

Reliance Industries on Friday said that it has generated 75,000 new jobs during the pandemic-hit year. The company posted a net profit of Rs 13,227 Rs crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a whopping 108% yearly increase.

“And while COVID-19 has disrupted livelihoods, we have added nearly 75,000 jobs to the economy, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and their families," said Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Limited.

“These are extraordinarily challenging times for India. Our immediate priority is to help our country and community tide over the COVID crisis. We have deployed our best resources in strengthening the nation’s fight against the pandemic," Ambani further added.

“Our facilities in Jamnagar are producing lifesaving medical grade oxygen, which is the crucial need of the hour in many states. We have also taken urgent steps to bolster the nation’s capacity to swiftly transport medical oxygen. These efforts complement our other initiatives such as distributing free meals to the needy, supplying PPEs to frontline workers and setting up world class COVID-care facilities," he mentioned.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here