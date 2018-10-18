GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Reliance Industries Halts Iranian Oil Imports Ahead of US Sanctions

V. Srikanth said Reliance has boosted purchases from other Middle Eastern suppliers and the United States to make up for the loss of Iranian barrels and reduced intake of Venezuelan oil.

Reuters

Updated:October 18, 2018, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Reliance Industries Halts Iranian Oil Imports Ahead of US Sanctions
A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board. (File Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, has halted imports of Iranian crude ahead of U.S. sanctions against Tehran's oil sector, its joint chief financial officer said.

The United States plans to impose new sanctions on Iran's oil sector from November 4 in a bid to curb Iranian involvement in conflicts in Syria and Iraq and bring Tehran to the negotiating table over its ballistic missile programme.

V. Srikanth said Reliance has boosted purchases from other Middle Eastern suppliers and the United States to make up for the loss of Iranian barrels and reduced intake of Venezuelan oil.

Venezuela's oil production is at a 60-year low after years of underinvestment.

"We continue to get (Venezuelan oil) but I would say it is lower," Srikanth said. "Iranian supplies are zero. Therefore we have had to look at alternatives like... Middle Eastern crudes, and we are also taking some U.S. grades."

The company's decision to stop buying Iranian oil from October-November came after an advisory from its insurers, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in May.

Reliance imported 2 million barrels of Iranian oil in September, ship tracking data obtained from sources showed.

Its two advanced plants at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state can together process 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil and have the capability to turn cheaper, dirtier crudes into high-value refined products.

Reliance on Wednesday reported a record quarterly profit in the July to September period. "Our integrated refining and petrochemicals business generated strong cash flows," chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

However, its gross refining margin for the three months through September, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, fell to $9.50 per barrel, a 3-1/2 year low.

Reliance said higher oil prices, a narrowing price spread between light and heavy crude and weaker light distillate cracks during the quarter had affected its refining and marketing business.

Reliance had also declared force majeure on gasoline exports from its Jamnagar site in August due to a technical glitch at a fluid catalytic cracker.

The company's exports of refined products during the September quarter totalled 10.1 million tonnes compared to 11.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

Srikanth said the government's recent order to state-owned fuel retailers to cut marketing margins by Re 1 a litre will not affect his firm's plan to ramp up its network of retail fuel stations.

The company has 1,325 fuel stations. The price of gasoil and gasoline sold through that network is on a par with that of state fuel retailers, Srikanth said.​

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,779.58 -382.90 ( -1.09%)

NIFTY 50

10,453.05 -131.70 ( -1.24%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 788.65 -13.08
Reliance 1,151.30 -1.07
Infosys 705.35 1.45
Dewan Housing 235.90 -12.24
Yes Bank 231.90 -6.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,148.90 -1.27
Indiabulls Hsg 788.85 -13.17
La Opala RG 215.25 0.00
Dewan Housing 236.30 -12.34
Infosys 704.50 1.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,024.25 2.08
Infosys 705.35 1.45
ITC 286.45 1.34
Wipro 323.15 1.29
Coal India 279.90 1.27
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 286.35 1.34
Wipro 324.00 1.20
Infosys 704.50 1.16
Coal India 279.65 1.14
HUL 1,561.05 1.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 788.65 -13.08
Bajaj Finance 2,150.50 -6.86
Yes Bank 231.90 -6.83
Adani Ports 313.90 -5.83
BPCL 285.15 -5.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 231.75 -6.85
Adani Ports 314.30 -5.62
Maruti Suzuki 6,878.70 -3.79
Tata Motors 179.20 -3.40
Tata Steel 554.65 -3.39
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...