Reliance Industries Ltd Market Valuation Crosses Rs 11.5 Lakh Crore-mark Due to Rise in Share Price

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 6, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited's market valuation on Monday crossed Rs 11.5 lakh crore mark on the account of rise in its share price. The heavyweight stock jumped 2.55 per cent to a record high of Rs 1,833.10 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 2.55 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,833.50. Its market valuation rose by Rs 26,150.05 crore to Rs 11,59,318.60 crore during the morning trade.

Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, last month became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 11 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday rose by nearly 2 per cent after announcement that Intel Capital will buy 0.39 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

