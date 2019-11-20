Reliance Industries M-cap Inches Closer to Rs 10 Lakh Crore Mark as Stock Climbs by over 4%
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday achieved another milestone, becoming the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore.
File photo of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
New Delhi: The market valuation of Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, is fast nearing the Rs 10 lakh crore mark helped by continuous rise in its share price. The company's stock on Wednesday climbed 4.10 per cent to Rs 1,571.85 -- its record high -- on the BSE.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks in compliance with rules.
Led by gains in its stock price, the company's market valuation rose to Rs 9,90,366.80 crore during the morning trade. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday achieved another milestone, becoming the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore.
Last month, RIL became the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade. In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation.
TCS is the country's second most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 7,91,753.17 crore followed by HDFC Bank with a market cap of Rs 6,98,309.14 crore, Hindustan Unilever (Rs 4,41,480.95 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,82,429.40 crore).
The market capitalisation (m-cap) figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,546.25
|2.42
|Bharti Airtel
|436.40
|-0.67
|Yes Bank
|64.75
|0.94
|Vodafone Idea
|7.05
|16.53
|ICICI Bank
|494.45
|0.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,546.50
|2.43
|Prime Focus
|51.50
|6.08
|Vodafone Idea
|7.03
|16.78
|Yes Bank
|64.60
|0.70
|Bharti Airtel
|436.50
|-0.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|452.25
|6.19
|Zee Entertain
|304.45
|6.51
|IndusInd Bank
|1,455.00
|4.47
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,850.00
|3.90
|BPCL
|536.70
|3.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|451.75
|6.09
|IndusInd Bank
|1,453.90
|4.44
|Reliance
|1,546.45
|2.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,143.05
|1.41
|Larsen
|1,381.00
|1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|241.00
|-3.81
|IOC
|130.00
|-2.26
|Eicher Motors
|21,490.00
|-1.18
|Britannia
|3,089.45
|-0.99
|Bharti Airtel
|436.45
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TML-D
|76.45
|-1.29
|Bharti Airtel
|436.50
|-0.63
|SBI
|327.15
|-0.95
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,606.60
|-1.03
|HUL
|2,023.80
|-0.65
