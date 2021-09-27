Reliance Industries Mcap Hits Rs 17 Lakh Crore Mark as Shares Hit Record High

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries‘ shares scaled a record high on Monday, cementing the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s position as the country’s most valuable company. With the gain in RIL shares, the group’s market capitalisation touched the Rs 17 lakh crore mark for the first time ever, just days after reaching the Rs 16 lakh crore mark.

Reliance Industries shares traded 1.5 per cent higher at Rs 2,520.7 on BSE in afternoon deals, soon after hitting a record high of Rs 2,523.9.

Heavyweight RIL shares were the biggest contributor to the gain in both Sensex and Nifty50.

Reliance Industries shares have broken a series of records in the recent past.

As of Friday’s closing price, RIL shares have given a return of 25 per cent to investors so far in 2021, in line with Sensex’s 26 per cent.

Here’s how the RIL stock has performed in the past year:

Earlier this month, Ambani said his group had started developing the green energy complex in Jamnagar with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore. Reliance Industries would create or enable at least 100 GW out of 450 GW renewable target of India by 2030, the billionaire said, calling climate change a global problem.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

