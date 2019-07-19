English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Industries Q1 Net Rises 6.8%; Consumer Businesses Contribute a Third of Pre-tax Profits
Net profit in April-June stood at Rs 10,104 crore while consolidated revenue rose to a record Rs 1,72,956 crore.
File photo of Reliance Industries Limited . (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 6.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal as a share of consumer businesses of retail and telecom rose sharply.
Net profit in April-June stood at Rs 10,104 crore while consolidated revenue rose to a record Rs 1,72,956 crore.
Consumer businesses, which till last year accounted for a quarter of the company's pre-tax profit, contributed 32 per cent of EBITDA in Q1, the company said.
Retail business EBITDA crossed Rs 2,000 crore while telecom arm Jio posted a 45.6 per cent jump in profits at Rs 891 crore.
