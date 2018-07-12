English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Reliance Industries Reclaims $100-Billion M-Cap Mark as Shares Hit Fresh 52-Week High
The shares of RIL have risen for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, and surged to a 52-week high of Rs 1,091 on the BSE, amid aggressive business plan announced in the AGM, ahead of its June quarter earnings.
Representative image
New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Thursday reclaimed the $100-billion m-cap mark in morning trade on the bourses, as the company shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,091 apiece.
The shares of RIL have risen for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, and surged to a 52-week high of Rs 1,091 on the BSE, amid aggressive business plan announced in the AGM, ahead of its June quarter earnings.
Shares of the company opened at Rs 1,043.15, then touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,091, up 5.27 per cent over its previous closing price.
Following the uptick in the counter, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the company touched Rs 6,88,513.11 crore (around $100 billion).
Similar movement was seen on the NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 1,044.35, then surged 5.02 per cent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 1,091.
The company had last scaled this milestone in October 2007.
Following the surge in the counter, the benchmark Sensex soared 400 points to claim a record high and was quoted at 36,696.64 points, up 1.19 per cent at 12:03 pm.
The company announced aggressive business plan at its annual general meeting (AGM) held last week. The stock has been on an uptrend ever since and has gained 13.05 per cent since July 5.
At the AGM, Mukesh Ambani had unveiled an ultra high-speed fixed line fibre broadband for homes and enterprises across 1,100 cities and announced plans for an e-commerce platform that may rival likes of Amazon.
(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.)
Also Watch
The shares of RIL have risen for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, and surged to a 52-week high of Rs 1,091 on the BSE, amid aggressive business plan announced in the AGM, ahead of its June quarter earnings.
Shares of the company opened at Rs 1,043.15, then touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,091, up 5.27 per cent over its previous closing price.
Following the uptick in the counter, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the company touched Rs 6,88,513.11 crore (around $100 billion).
Similar movement was seen on the NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 1,044.35, then surged 5.02 per cent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 1,091.
The company had last scaled this milestone in October 2007.
Following the surge in the counter, the benchmark Sensex soared 400 points to claim a record high and was quoted at 36,696.64 points, up 1.19 per cent at 12:03 pm.
The company announced aggressive business plan at its annual general meeting (AGM) held last week. The stock has been on an uptrend ever since and has gained 13.05 per cent since July 5.
At the AGM, Mukesh Ambani had unveiled an ultra high-speed fixed line fibre broadband for homes and enterprises across 1,100 cities and announced plans for an e-commerce platform that may rival likes of Amazon.
(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
When Doctors at AIIMS Tried to Change Sexual Orientation Through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 When Doctors at AIIMS Tried to Change Sexual Orientation Through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,082.35
|+43.55
|+4.19
|TCS
|1,971.35
|-8.55
|-0.43
|Infosys
|1,294.35
|-26.10
|-1.98
|Yes Bank
|374.80
|+3.20
|+0.86
|HDFC
|1,962.70
|+34.60
|+1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,082.20
|+45.85
|+4.42
|TCS
|1,971.00
|-8.60
|-0.43
|ICICI Bank
|272.40
|+3.55
|+1.32
|Infosys
|1,294.60
|-25.75
|-1.95
|Grasim
|960.85
|-19.10
|-1.95
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,082.35
|+43.55
|+4.19
|BPCL
|377.35
|+10.85
|+2.96
|Wipro
|279.45
|+7.35
|+2.70
|Bajaj Finance
|2,415.00
|+59.40
|+2.52
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,357.25
|+55.90
|+2.43
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|581.95
|-21.50
|-3.56
|Vedanta
|211.40
|-6.70
|-3.07
|Bajaj Auto
|3,096.70
|-64.90
|-2.05
|Infosys
|1,294.35
|-26.10
|-1.98
|Grasim
|960.20
|-18.60
|-1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|211.35
|-6.65
|-3.05
|Infosys
|1,294.60
|-25.75
|-1.95
|Bajaj Auto
|3,101.90
|-52.45
|-1.66
|M&M
|917.55
|-13.05
|-1.40
|Hero Motocorp
|3,498.05
|-42.65
|-1.20
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante worth Rs 4 Crore Catches Fire at Petrol Pump, Completely Destroyed [Video]
- The Thrilling Story of Rescue of Thai Boys from Cave Heads to Hollywood
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post