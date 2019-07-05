Reliance Industries Share Price Live: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, Reliance Industries Opens at 1,285.10
Union Budget 2019: The stock has climbed over 33% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
File pic of Reliance Industrues Ltd.
With the Union Budget set to be announced shortly, share price of Reliance Industries rose by 0.17 per cent to open at 1,285.10. The share price increased by 2.20.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,417 on 03 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 949.70 on 29 June 2018.
The stock has climbed over 33% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The promoters holding in the company stood at 47.27%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 36.43% and 16.29%, respectively.
Reliance Industries’ (RIL) telecom arm -- Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) -- has added over 8 million customers in April 2019. Following this, the company’s total customer base has increased to around 315 million with market share of 27.08%.
Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.
Reliance enjoys global leadership in its businesses, being the largest polyester yarn and fibre producer in the world and among the top five to ten producers in the world in major petrochemical products.
