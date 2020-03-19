English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Reliance Industries Shares Continue to Fall; Further Tank 8% to Rs 891

File photo of Reliance Industries Ltd.

This is the fourth consecutive session of fall for RIL shares which have dropped 19.5 per cent till Thursday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 12:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries continued to trade with losses for the fourth consecutive trading session on Thursday, falling further by nearly 8 per cent.

RIL shares tanked 8 per cent to Rs 891 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE. At the NSE, it declined 7.87 per cent to Rs 892.20 -- its one year low.

A heavy sell-off in the equity market since past few days, has pulled down RIL's market valuation sharply.

This is the fourth consecutive session of fall for RIL shares which have dropped 19.5 per cent till Thursday.

On Wednesday, Tata Consultancy Services went past Reliance Industries Limited to become the most valued Indian firm by market valuation.

TCS continued to maintain lead over RIL in market valuation chart on Thursday also. Last week also, Reliance shares came under massive selling pressure amid plunge in international oil prices.

In just about four months, Reliance Industries market cap has slumped from the highs of Rs 10 lakh crore it hit in November last year. At present, its market valuation is at Rs 5,83,212.61 crore.

Equity markets continued to remain on the weak ground, with BSE benchmark index plunging 2,155.05 on Thursday.

