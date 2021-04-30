Reliance Industries, Titan Company, L&T Finance: Top Stocks For Investors on April 30

After gaining for four straight sessions, Indian benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues on Friday, April 30. At 09:02 IST, the BSE Sensex was down 189.42 points or 0.38 percent at 49,576.52, while the Nifty was down 149.50 points or 1.00 percent at 14,745.40.

Top stock to look for the day:

Reliance Industries

The homegrown oil-to-telecom major will announce its fourth quarter earnings today. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14,894 crore, up 25.8 percent for the fiscal third-quarter endingDecember.

Titan Company

The company reported a higher standalone profit at Rs 529 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 357 crore in corresponding period last year. Its revenue also spiked to Rs 7,135 crore from Rs 4,429 crore YoY.

L&T Finance

The shadow lender reported a consolidated profit at Rs 265.97 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 384.86 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue increased to Rs 3,415.16 crore from Rs 3,353.70 crore YoY.

Mahindra Logistics

The company stated a higher consolidated profit at Rs 12.58 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 9.73 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased from to Rs 811.76 crore to Rs 974 crore YoY.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

The homegrown multinational pharmaceutical giant announced the launch of Albendazole tablets, USP in the US market. The new drug is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Albenza tablets, 200 mg.

Tata Coffee

The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 57.37 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 24.05 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue increased to Rs 591.23 crore from Rs 516.74 crore YoY.

Ambuja Cements

The company reported a sharp standalone profit at Rs 664.6 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 399 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue too increased to Rs 3,621.4 crore from Rs 2,827,5 crore YoY.

Persistent Systems

The company has reported a profit of Rs 137.7 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 120.9 crore in Q3FY21. Its revenue jumped to Rs 1,113.3 crore from Rs 1,075.4 crore QoQ.

IDFC

According to bulk deals data, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 1 crore equity shares of the company at Rs 50.46 per share on the NSE.

Matrimony.com

Tata Mutual Fund acquired 5 lakh equity shares of the matchmaking services major at Rs 900 per share, whereas CMDB II sold 6,32,651 equity shares in the company at Rs 900.89 per share on the NSE.

Puravankara

Indian independent credit rating agency ICRA maintained the previous rating and assigned a long-term rating of BBB+ and outlook has been improved to Positive from Stable. The rating has also maintained the previous short term rating of A2 for Rs 3,000 crore bank facilities of Puravankara.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The homegrown diversified financial services firm reported a consolidated profit at Rs 461.38 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 237.04 crore in Q4FY20. Its revenue rose to Rs 1,140.95 crore from Rs 611.21 crore YoY.

Equitas Small Finance Bank

The company reported higher profit at Rs 112.87 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 43.01 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank’s net interest income increased to Rs 448.57 crore from Rs 424 crore YoY.

Cigniti Technologies

The company reported a lower consolidated profit at Rs 24.67 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 29.2 crore in the same period last year. However, its revenue remained stable at Rs 233.02 crore versus Rs 233.04 crore YoY.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly or half-yearly results:

Reliance Industries, Indian Hotels, IndusInd Bank, Can Fin Homes, Marico, Yes Bank, Accelya Solutions India, RPG Life Sciences, Ajanta Pharma, Alicon Castalloy, Astec Lifesciences, Atul, B2B Software Technologies, Betala Global Securities, Dugar Housing Developments, Indian Acrylics, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Maral Overseas, Magellanic Cloud, MRC Exim, Progrex Ventures, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Walchand Peoplefirst, Sacheta Metals, Shriram City Union Finance, SSPN Finance, Supreme Petrochem, Teesta Agro Industries and Trent among others will release quarterly earnings on April 30.

