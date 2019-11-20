Reliance Industries, Yes Bank and Shree Cement Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares gained over 4% after Reliance Jio said it will hike tariffs of its mobile services in compliance with TRAI's regulation on telecom tariffs.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Indian stock markets were trading with strong positive momentum on Wednesday on the back of heavy buying in index heavyweights. At 10:53 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 320.15 points, or 0.79%, to 40,789.85, while the Nifty 50 gained 92.90 points, or 0.78%, to trade at 12,033.
RIL, Yes Bank, Shree Cement and Reliance Capital were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares gained over 4% after Reliance Jio said it will hike tariffs of its mobile services in compliance with TRAI's regulation on telecom tariffs.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares rose 2.9% even after the bank informed that divergence in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as of March 2019 stood at Rs 3,277 crore, while divergence in net NPAs at Rs 2,299 crore. The bank intends to convene board meeting by November-end to finalise capital raising.
Shree Cement: Shree Cement Ltd shares jumped 3.4% after the company approved floor price for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 19,806.5 per share.
McNally Bharat Engineering: McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd shares gained 4.2% after two investors submitted binding term sheets to the lenders for the debt resolution of the company.
Allahabad Bank: Allahabad Bank shares rose 1.7% after the ministry of finance gave in-principle approval to the proposed merger of the bank into Indian Bank.
Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital Ltd shares declined 5% after the company said its shareholding in Reliance General Insurance has been transferred to IDBI Trustee Services after invoking of pledge of shares.
Jet Airways: Shares of Jet Airways India Ltd inched up 1.5% after a media report said that the Committee of Creditors may allow Synergy Group four weeks’ time to submit bid for the airline.
Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,563.10
|3.53
|Bharti Airtel
|444.30
|1.13
|Vodafone Idea
|7.35
|21.49
|Yes Bank
|64.80
|1.01
|IndusInd Bank
|1,451.90
|4.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Prime Focus
|51.35
|5.77
|Reliance
|1,562.95
|3.52
|Vodafone Idea
|7.31
|21.43
|Yes Bank
|64.80
|1.01
|Bharti Airtel
|444.30
|1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|299.05
|4.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,452.00
|4.25
|Reliance
|1,563.00
|3.53
|Sun Pharma
|439.40
|3.17
|Adani Ports
|374.70
|2.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,451.75
|4.28
|Reliance
|1,562.50
|3.49
|Sun Pharma
|439.25
|3.16
|Coal India
|202.55
|1.50
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,125.75
|1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|242.75
|-3.11
|Eicher Motors
|21,503.00
|-1.12
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,609.20
|-0.90
|Bajaj Auto
|3,138.50
|-0.71
|NTPC
|116.60
|-0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,609.40
|-0.86
|NTPC
|116.60
|-0.72
|Bajaj Auto
|3,140.40
|-0.76
|SBI
|328.70
|-0.48
|HCL Tech
|1,128.60
|-0.54
