Reliance Industries, Yes Bank and Shree Cement Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares gained over 4% after Reliance Jio said it will hike tariffs of its mobile services in compliance with TRAI's regulation on telecom tariffs.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Reliance Industries, Yes Bank and Shree Cement Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Indian stock markets were trading with strong positive momentum on Wednesday on the back of heavy buying in index heavyweights. At 10:53 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 320.15 points, or 0.79%, to 40,789.85, while the Nifty 50 gained 92.90 points, or 0.78%, to trade at 12,033.

RIL, Yes Bank, Shree Cement and Reliance Capital were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares gained over 4% after Reliance Jio said it will hike tariffs of its mobile services in compliance with TRAI's regulation on telecom tariffs.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares rose 2.9% even after the bank informed that divergence in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as of March 2019 stood at Rs 3,277 crore, while divergence in net NPAs at Rs 2,299 crore. The bank intends to convene board meeting by November-end to finalise capital raising.

Shree Cement: Shree Cement Ltd shares jumped 3.4% after the company approved floor price for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 19,806.5 per share.

McNally Bharat Engineering: McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd shares gained 4.2% after two investors submitted binding term sheets to the lenders for the debt resolution of the company.

Allahabad Bank: Allahabad Bank shares rose 1.7% after the ministry of finance gave in-principle approval to the proposed merger of the bank into Indian Bank.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital Ltd shares declined 5% after the company said its shareholding in Reliance General Insurance has been transferred to IDBI Trustee Services after invoking of pledge of shares.

Jet Airways: Shares of Jet Airways India Ltd inched up 1.5% after a media report said that the Committee of Creditors may allow Synergy Group four weeks’ time to submit bid for the airline.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

