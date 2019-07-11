Reliance Infra Shares Climb 16% After Lenders Sign Inter-creditor Agreement
Reliance Infrastructure said all its 16 lenders have signed the ICA for the resolution of the company’s debt, which meets the conditions set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular of June 7, 2019 on resolution of non-performing assets (NPAs).
File photo of Anil Ambani. (Reuters)
Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares surged as much as 16% in intra day trade on Thursday, after lenders to the firm signed the inter-creditor agreement (ICA).
Reliance Infrastructure said all its 16 lenders have signed the ICA for the resolution of the company’s debt, which meets the conditions set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular of June 7, 2019 on resolution of non-performing assets (NPAs).
The RBI circular says that an inter-creditor agreement, which is signed by lenders representing 75% of the value of outstanding loans or 60% by the total number of banks, is binding on all the lenders to the company.
An inter-creditor agreement is a contract concluded between the debtor and all the creditors when the debtor is no longer able to pay its dues. This agreement pays for some part or percentage of the loan extended by each of the lender, and the debtor receives a final discharge for the remaining amount due. The debtor can make a new start and the creditors receive their payments immediately.
In line with the conditions of the RBI circular, the resolution plan of Reliance Infrastructure has to be implemented within 180 days.
Reliance Infrastructure has now achieved standstill for 180 days as per the ICA, the company said, adding that it was confident of implementing the plan well before the deadline based on advanced progress of its various asset-monetisation initiatives.
Reliance Infrastructure has already announced the sale of Delhi-Agra Toll Road for an enterprise value of Rs 3,600 crore. With this single transaction, the debt of Reliance Infrastructure will reduce by over 25% to just over Rs 4,000 crore, the company said.
Reliance Infrastructure also plans to monetise its marquee 700,000 square feet Reliance Center in Santacruz by way of long-term lease. With this, the company aims to be debt-free in 2020.
Reliance Infrastructure shares were trading at Rs 51, up 10.75%, on BSE at 2:55 pm on Thursday. The stock price has fallen over 85% year-to-date in 2019.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Interglobe Avi
|1,354.50
|-3.12
|Bajaj Finance
|3,451.05
|0.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|672.15
|1.90
|SBI
|363.20
|2.54
|ICICI Bank
|426.55
|-1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Interglobe Avi
|1,354.85
|-3.07
|Bajaj Finance
|3,449.35
|0.67
|Torrent Power
|304.95
|3.02
|Yes Bank
|92.40
|-0.65
|Indiabulls Hsg
|672.50
|1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|354.80
|6.63
|JSW Steel
|267.30
|4.86
|Hero Motocorp
|2,507.80
|4.49
|IndusInd Bank
|1,541.25
|3.63
|Tata Motors
|156.80
|3.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,507.25
|4.46
|Tata Motors
|156.90
|3.63
|IndusInd Bank
|1,540.85
|3.57
|SBI
|363.10
|2.51
|Vedanta
|163.70
|2.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|665.70
|-1.36
|Bajaj Auto
|2,711.70
|-1.05
|ICICI Bank
|426.55
|-1.01
|Yes Bank
|92.45
|-0.59
|UPL
|631.25
|-0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|426.70
|-0.99
|Yes Bank
|92.40
|-0.65
|TCS
|2,101.45
|-0.30
|Larsen
|1,495.00
|-0.28
|Axis Bank
|766.65
|-0.24
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Final Volkswagen Beetle Rolls-Off the Mexican Production Line
- Kriti Sanon Stuns in Lime Green Outfit for Arjun Patiala's Promotions
- Salman Khan Hosts Grand Birthday Bash for Ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, See Pics
- JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'
- OnePlus 7 Pro Has a Weird Random Shutdown Bug, But There is a Workaround Till it is Patched