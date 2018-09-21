GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Reliance Jio Announces Five-Year Deal With Star India to Offer Cricket Content on JioTv

Jio and Star will make all televised India-cricket matches available to users of JioTV and Hotstar in India.

News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2018, 9:39 PM IST
Reliance Jio Announces Five-Year Deal With Star India to Offer Cricket Content on JioTv
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Reliance Jio announced a five -year partnership with Star India on Friday that will offer cricket content to users on JioTV and Hotstar.

Jio and Star will make all televised India-cricket matches available to users of JioTV and Hotstar in India. The partnership will include T20, One Day Internationals, International Test Cricket and premier domestic competitions of the BCCI.

“Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content. With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to the Jio users,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director, Star India, said that over the last five years, Star India has re-invented the sports experience in India across screens, both television and digital.

“Indian cricket under BCCI is one of the most compelling properties in the world and we are excited to apply the same lens of innovation and re-invention to the property that we have applied to other sports in the last few years. And, with a new partner in Reliance Jio, we will have even more opportunities to raise the bar for cricket fans,” Gupta said.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
