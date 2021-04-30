Reliance Jio Net Profit Jumps 47.5% to Rs 3,508 Crore in Q4; Adds 3.1 Crore Customers

Reliance Jio Platforms reported a 47.5% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 3,508 crore for the Q4FY21. The subsidiary of Reliance Industries, posted a net profit of Rs 2,379 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations grew 19% year-on-year to Rs 18,278 crore for the quarter under review.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) declined to ₹ 138.2 from ₹151 in the December quarter, “driven by transition from Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) to Bill & Keep regime effective 1 st January 2021, and lower number of days during the quarter."

Reliance Jio ended the quarter with 42.6 crore subscribers. “Jio has a highly engaged 426 million customer base and remains committed to enhancing digital experiences not only for our existing customers but, for all individuals, households, and enterprises across the country. With its path defining partnerships over the last couple of years, Jio will continue to strive towards making India a premier digital society,” Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Limited said in a statement.

During 4Q FY21, average data consumption per user per month was strong at 13.3 GB and average voice consumption was at 823 minutes per user per month, the telecom service provider said.

“Based on TRAI Financial Data for the quarter ended December 2020, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) had Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) market share of 45% with market leadership in 19 out of 22 circles," it further added.

‘In the recently concluded spectrum auctions, Jio acquired spectrum in 800MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands. The total outlay for this spectrum is ₹ 57,123 crore with an upfront payment of ₹ 19,939 crore,’ Reliance Jio further mentioned.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

