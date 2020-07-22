Reliance Jio Seeks Spectrum for 5G Trials, Plans to Sell Tech Overseas

Reliance Jio has sought spectrum in certain frequencies from the Department of Telecom for holding trials of the latest 5G technology, according to sources. The company's wholly-owned US-based subsidiary Radisys has already started selling some of the 5G solutions to foreign companies.

According to sources, Reliance Jio on July 17 requested for 800 megahertz of frequencies in the 26 gigahertz (Ghz) and 24 Ghz band as well as 100 Mhz in 3.5 GHz band for running field trials in "urban centres like Delhi and Mumbai". "Jio has said that high frequencies has been put to use in advance countries like the US, South Korea, Japan, Canada, the UK. They also want trails in these bands should start in India to make India "Aatmanirbhar". Government is open to the suggestion and trials. Already many trials are going on," an official source said.

The company has sought spectrum frequencies between 26.5 - 29.5 Ghz and 24.25-27.5 Ghz band. The auction for these high frequency bands is expected to be held next year. UN body International Telecommunication Union approved 5G standards for 26 gigahertz band in November last year while the standards for other bands are yet to be decided.

In its pitch for starting trials in higher spectrum band, Jio in the letter has said that the US, South Korea, Japan etc have started working in 28 Ghz band and some other countries in 26 Ghz band and therefore it wants to run trials of its 5G technology before selling it abroad.

In the 43rd annual general meeting, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said that Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. "This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India… using 100% home grown technologies and solutions. This Made-in-India 5G solution will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," Ambani had said.