English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Reliance Reports Record Quarterly Net Profit of Rs 9,459 Crore in Q1
Net profit of Rs 9,459 crore, or Rs 16 per share, in the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal, was up 18 per cent over Rs 8,021 crore, or Rs 13.5 a share, net profit in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.
File photo of Mukesh Ambani. (Photo: RIL)
Loading...
New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Friday reported a record Rs 9,459 crore net profit in April-June on the back of near doubling of earnings from mainstay petrochemical business.
Net profit of Rs 9,459 crore, or Rs 16 per share, in the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal, was up 18 per cent over Rs 8,021 crore, or Rs 13.5 a share, net profit in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement. Revenue was up 56.5 per cent at Rs 141,699 crore.
The April-June 2017 profit has been taken after excluding Rs 1,087 crore exceptional income from sale of stake in Gulf Africa Petroleum Corp. Reliance said pre-tax profit from petrochemical business was up 94.9 per cent to Rs 7,857 crore on better margins.
Its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said: “Our petrochemicals business generated record EBITDA with strong volumes and an upswing in polyester chain margins. Refining business performance remained steady despite the seasonal weakness in cracks.”
While retail business revenues have more than doubled and EBITDA has trebled, telecom arm Jio added a record number of subscribers, he added.
Also Watch
Net profit of Rs 9,459 crore, or Rs 16 per share, in the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal, was up 18 per cent over Rs 8,021 crore, or Rs 13.5 a share, net profit in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement. Revenue was up 56.5 per cent at Rs 141,699 crore.
The April-June 2017 profit has been taken after excluding Rs 1,087 crore exceptional income from sale of stake in Gulf Africa Petroleum Corp. Reliance said pre-tax profit from petrochemical business was up 94.9 per cent to Rs 7,857 crore on better margins.
Its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said: “Our petrochemicals business generated record EBITDA with strong volumes and an upswing in polyester chain margins. Refining business performance remained steady despite the seasonal weakness in cracks.”
While retail business revenues have more than doubled and EBITDA has trebled, telecom arm Jio added a record number of subscribers, he added.
Also Watch
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.55
|+15.35
|+5.34
|SBI
|286.75
|-0.95
|-0.33
|Biocon
|586.20
|+27.95
|+5.01
|ICICI Bank
|293.20
|+7.55
|+2.64
|Reliance
|1,129.85
|+19.20
|+1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,374.55
|-0.65
|-0.05
|Mahindra CIE
|258.50
|+12.15
|+4.93
|ITC
|302.20
|+15.05
|+5.24
|Ambuja Cements
|224.85
|+1.05
|+0.47
|Biocon
|586.85
|+27.75
|+4.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.55
|+15.35
|+5.34
|IOC
|165.40
|+6.60
|+4.16
|Tata Motors
|268.15
|+9.90
|+3.83
|Titan Company
|884.10
|+29.60
|+3.46
|Hindalco
|213.40
|+6.85
|+3.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.20
|+15.05
|+5.24
|Tata Motors
|267.70
|+9.20
|+3.56
|Tata Steel
|549.45
|+14.50
|+2.71
|ICICI Bank
|293.30
|+7.50
|+2.62
|Bajaj Auto
|2,678.05
|+58.80
|+2.24
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,083.20
|-49.55
|-2.32
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,927.20
|-108.10
|-1.54
|Adani Ports
|394.65
|-4.65
|-1.16
|Coal India
|262.15
|-2.95
|-1.11
|Power Grid Corp
|179.90
|-1.95
|-1.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|179.60
|-3.15
|-1.72
|Adani Ports
|394.25
|-5.75
|-1.44
|Coal India
|261.95
|-2.75
|-1.04
|TCS
|1,943.10
|-20.20
|-1.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,315.45
|-81.20
|-0.86
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Archery: Indian Women's Compound Team Creates History Ahead of Asian Games
- Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
- Just like Anushka-Virat, Are Deepika & Ranveer Also Planning a Wedding in Italy? Deets Inside
- Dyson Pure Cool Review: A Home Air Purifier That Learns From The Elder Sibling
- Huawei Nova 3 vs OnePlus 6: Finding The Best Android Flagship Alternative Around Rs 34,000
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...