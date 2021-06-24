Reliance Retail Sold 18 cr Units in COVID-19 Year, Enough to Dress UK, Germany, Spain Once

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani during the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) highlighted key achievements of the conglomerate’s retail businesses, including providing jobs, clocking profits during the pandemic, among other things.

“This past year was the true test for our business. Despite challenging and restrictive operating conditions, Reliance Retail continued to deliver industry leading returns," said Ambani.

RIL added 1,500 new stores, which is amongst the largest retail expansion undertaken by any retailer during this period, taking the store count to 12,711.

One in every eight Indian shops with Reliance Retail.

RIL’s apparel business sold nearly five lakh units per day and over 18 crore units during the year. This is equivalent to dressing the entire population of UK, Germany and Spain once.

Ajio has emerged as one of the leading digital commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle with a portfolio of over 2,000 labels and brands and listing of over 5 lakh options. Ajio now contributes to over 25 per cent of RIL’s apparel business.

RIL further consolidated its position in consumer electronics and sold 4.5 crore units of electronics last year which translates to over 120,000 units per day.

As India’s largest grocery retailer, Reliance Retail sold over a billion units of groceries or about 30 lakh units per day.

JioMart registered over 6.5 lakh peak orders in a single day.

Over the past year, over 3 lakh merchant or shop keeper partners across 150 cities were enabled and empowered to transform their businesses both physically and digitally.

Reliance Retail created over 65,000 new jobs. It currently employs over 2 lakh people. Over the next three years, it aims to create employment for over ten lakh people.

Reliance Retail continues to be the undisputed leader in organised retailing in the country, with scale that is more than 6 times the next competitor.

Despite a challenging year, Retail had revenues of Rs. 153,818 crore, and EBITDA of Rs. 9,842 crore.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

