Reliance Retail to Rope in Local Kirana Stores as Franchise Partners to Fulfill Orders Placed on JioMart

Reliance Retail is set to rope in local kirana stores as franchise partners to fulfill orders placed on its e-commerce platform, JioMart. Reliance Retail will exit from the direct sale of packaged food, grocery and FMCG products. The kirana stores will sell these products to consumers in their respective neighbourhoods.

According to a report by Economic Times, in the case of products ordered on JioMart and not in stock with the kiranas — which typically sell the 300-400 most popular items — Reliance Retail will supply them and the margins will be shared equally. However, Reliance will continue with the sale of perishables such as fruits and vegetables from its stores or fulfilment centres, the business daily mentioned.

Further, Reliance Retail has decided to shelve its B2B cash-and-carry store format, Reliance Market, which will be turned into fulfilment centres for B2B delivery of products to kiranas. The neighbourhood stores will place their orders online and get deliveries at their outlets.

JioMart has signed in nearly 56,000 kiranas from 30 cities to pilot this system of direct sale to consumers from kiranas in the June quarter.