Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Reliance Says on Track to Produce Gas from Newer Fields by Mid-2020

Reliance and its partner BP Plc of the UK had in June 2017 announced an investment of Rs 40,000 crore in the three sets of discoveries to reverse the flagging production in KG-D6 block.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Reliance Says on Track to Produce Gas from Newer Fields by Mid-2020
File photo of Reliance Industries Ltd.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd has said that it is on track to start production from a new gas field in the flagging KG-D6 block in the Bay of Bengal from mid-2020 even as output from its existing fields continued to fall.

Reliance and its partner BP Plc of the UK had in June 2017 announced an investment of Rs 40,000 crore in the three sets of discoveries to reverse the flagging production in KG-D6 block.

These finds were expected to bring a total 30-35 million cubic metres (1 billion cubic feet) of gas a day onstream, phased over 2020-22.

The three sets of discoveries are R-Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ field. R-Cluster will be first to come on stream.

"On track for gas from R-Cluster in mid-2020," Reliance said in an investor presentation post announcing its second quarter earnings.

The company has already drilled all the six wells on the field and "second campaign for installation of subsea production system (SPS)" was progressing, it said.

Drilling of three out of the five wells on Satellite Cluster has been completed and engineering and fabrication for SPS was on track, it said.

Satellite Cluster is to begin production in 2021.

For MJ, first phase of drilling will commence in January-March 2021, it said.

Reliance has so far made 19 gas discoveries in the KG-D6 block. Of these, D-1 and D-3 -- the largest among the lot -- were brought into production from April 2009 and MA, the only oilfield in the block, was put to production in September 2008.

The output from D-1 and D-3 has fallen sharply from 54 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) in March 2010 to 1.68 mmscmd in the July-September, the presentation said.

The fields had produced an average of 1.76 mmscmd of gas in April-June 2019. MA field ceased to produce last year.

"D1-D3 fields in a late life stage and affected by low pressure and water ingress related challenges," the presentation said.

Reliance is the operator of the block with 66.6 per cent interest while BP holds the remaining stake in the block.

MJ gas find is located about 2,000 metres directly below the currently producing Dhirubhai-1 and 3 (D1 and D3) fields in the KG-D6 block and is estimated to hold a minimum of 0.988 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of contingent resource.

Besides MJ-1, four deepsea satellite gas discoveries — D-2, 6, 19 and 22 — are planned to be developed together with D29 and D30 finds on the block. The third set is the D-34 or R-Series find.

The government had in 2012 approved a $1.529 billion plan to produce 10.36 mmscmd of gas from four satellite fields of block KG-DWN-98/3 (KG-D6) by 2016-17.

The four fields have 617 billion cubic feet of reserves and can produce gas for eight years.

However, the companies did not begin the investment citing uncertainty over gas pricing.

After the government allowed a higher gas price for yet-to-be-developed gas finds in difficult areas like the deep sea, RIL and BP decided to take up their development.

RIL-BP have kept the $3.18 billion investment plan for D-34 or R-Series gas field in the same block, which was approved in August 2013. About 12.9 mmscmd of gas for 13 years can be produced from D-34 discovery, which is estimated to hold recoverable reserves of 1.4 trillion cubic feet.

Other discoveries have either been surrendered or taken away by the government for not meeting timelines for beginning production.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,661.85 +75.50 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Reliance 1,416.35 1.42
Indiabulls Hsg 231.20 16.80
Zee Entertain 250.20 -5.39
Maruti Suzuki 7,302.30 2.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC AMC 2,882.20 6.11
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Indiabulls Hsg 231.50 17.42
Reliance 1,415.30 1.37
IRCTC 779.20 7.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Coal India 205.95 3.28
Adani Ports 421.70 3.07
Grasim 746.50 3.03
Maruti Suzuki 7,302.30 2.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Coal India 205.95 3.31
Maruti Suzuki 7,318.15 2.74
Power Grid Corp 202.55 2.45
NTPC 121.00 2.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 250.20 -5.39
Tata Motors 136.85 -1.90
Eicher Motors 20,275.90 -1.05
Bajaj Auto 3,087.05 -0.79
Hindalco 187.40 -0.74
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 136.70 -1.05
Bajaj Auto 3,087.75 -0.73
Bharti Airtel 383.25 -0.65
ICICI Bank 437.75 -0.64
Axis Bank 709.20 -0.19
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram