Reliance Teams Up with Tiffany to Open Stores in Delhi and Mumbai

The Reliance Brands, the retail arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, has teamed up with Tiffany and Co. to launch the American-bred store in India. The two companies announced in a statement last week that they plan to open new stores in Delhi in the second half of the year with more to follow in Mumbai in 2020.

While this will be the first time that the luxury jewelry brand is coming to India, here are a few interesting facts about Tiffany and Co that will make you fall in love with the brand.

1. The ‘Engagement Ring’ was introduced by Tiffany and Co in 1886. Tiffany’s ring was designed to highlight brilliant-cut diamonds by lifting the stone off the band into the light. To this day, it is the most sought-after engagement ring style.

2. Tiffany and Co was originally started 182 years back, in 1837. The store was started by Charles Lewis Tiffany and John B. Young in Brooklyn and sold stationery items initially. It was then named as ‘Tiffany, Young and Ellis’. Tiffany took over the company in 1853, renaming it Tiffany & Company and decided to focus primarily on jewelry.

3. Most of you might have watched the movie ‘Breakfast at Tiffany's’. It was the first movie that was shot inside the store. The store was safeguarded by 40 security guards.

4. Tiffany’s blue is inspired by Empress Eugenie de Montijo, the wife of Napoleon III. When Charles Tiffany saw the above portrait of the Empress, he decided the shade of blue in her gown to be the official color for Tiffany’s brand.

5. The robin’s egg blue color, officially called Pantone number 1837, is used for the Tiffany boxes and bag. Tiffany also has a copyright for the colour.

6. Tiffany’s famous blue box is recyclable and sustainable. However, they never sell their signature boxes.

7. Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower jewelry was from Tiffany's and cost around 9.8 Crores. In fact, she celebrated her bridal shower in The Blue Box Cafe.

8. The yellow diamond by Tiffany’s yellow diamond is one of the largest diamonds to be discovered after the Koh-i-Noor. Weighing 287.42 carats (57.484 g) in the rough, it was later cut into a cushion shape of 128.54 carats. Only Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga have worn it for the Oscars.

9. During the Civil War, the company was commissioned to design swords for both battle and ceremonial purposes.

10. Tiffany & Co. founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany, earned the title “The King of Diamonds” in 1887 after he purchased one-third of the French Crown Jewels.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

