GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Reliance to Invest Rs 3,000 Crore in Odisha, Set Up ‘High Power Athletic Centre’

Speaking at the Make in Odisha conclave, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the Reliance Foundation High Power Athletic Centre would produce Olympic-level athletes.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will shore up investments by Rs 3,000 crore in Odisha. The Mukesh Ambani-run conglomerate has already invested Rs 6,000 crore in the state over the last few years.

“The state is at the cusp of a digital revolution. We are further investing Rs 3,000 crore in the state. Rs 6,000 crore has already been invested in Odisha by us,” said Mukesh Amban, chairman and managing director of RIL.

Ambani was speaking at the Make in Odisha conclave in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The industrialist also spoke of his plans to partner with the state government and set up Reliance Foundation High Power Athletic Centre for young athletes.

“The Centre will produce Olympic-level athletes,” said Ambani.

Top industrialists of the country, including chairman and founder of Adani group Gautam Adani, chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra and chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited Naveen Jindal, attended the second edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave.

The first edition of Make in Odisha conclave was held in 2016.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had personally met top industrialists in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi and invited them to explore business opportunities in Odisha.

Naveen had also met ambassadors of various countries in New Delhi in connection with the conclave for which Japan is the country partner.

During the five-day conclave, Odisha will showcase the state as an emerging manufacturing hub of eastern India that can offer huge investment opportunities.

The state government has also been highlighting its single-window clearance policy, hassle-free approval processes and friendly-business ecosystem for investments.

The theme of the Make in Odisha Conclave is “I am Odisha”, which celebrates the success of the state in creating a vibrant eco-system for the growth of industry.

During the conclave, the state government has also planned a number of tourism related initiatives, including a golf tournament and heritage walk, at Khandagiri and Udaygiri caves.

(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,812.99 -345.56 ( -0.98%)

NIFTY 50

10,482.20 -103.00 ( -0.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 894.75 5.56
SBI 277.95 -1.87
Yes Bank 223.05 -2.13
Reliance 1,080.00 -1.23
Dewan Housing 241.55 3.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 582.90 1.67
Titan Company 892.80 5.28
Yes Bank 222.75 -2.24
Dewan Housing 241.70 3.96
PC Jeweller 90.45 -1.52
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 894.75 5.56
Tech Mahindra 724.55 2.45
Tata Steel 582.85 1.86
Kotak Mahindra 1,153.70 1.60
Cipla 531.85 0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 582.90 1.67
Kotak Mahindra 1,155.90 1.59
Infosys 664.45 0.45
TCS 1,915.90 0.32
Larsen 1,367.00 0.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 225.05 -6.73
Tata Motors 186.05 -4.71
IOC 135.05 -4.66
Bajaj Finance 2,277.60 -4.12
Hindalco 229.25 -4.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 185.95 -4.84
Hero Motocorp 2,837.50 -3.82
Power Grid Corp 186.00 -2.87
Maruti Suzuki 7,073.90 -2.64
Adani Ports 328.05 -2.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...