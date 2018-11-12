English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance to Invest Rs 3,000 Crore in Odisha, Set Up ‘High Power Athletic Centre’
Speaking at the Make in Odisha conclave, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the Reliance Foundation High Power Athletic Centre would produce Olympic-level athletes.
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will shore up investments by Rs 3,000 crore in Odisha. The Mukesh Ambani-run conglomerate has already invested Rs 6,000 crore in the state over the last few years.
“The state is at the cusp of a digital revolution. We are further investing Rs 3,000 crore in the state. Rs 6,000 crore has already been invested in Odisha by us,” said Mukesh Amban, chairman and managing director of RIL.
Ambani was speaking at the Make in Odisha conclave in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The industrialist also spoke of his plans to partner with the state government and set up Reliance Foundation High Power Athletic Centre for young athletes.
“The Centre will produce Olympic-level athletes,” said Ambani.
Top industrialists of the country, including chairman and founder of Adani group Gautam Adani, chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra and chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited Naveen Jindal, attended the second edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave.
The first edition of Make in Odisha conclave was held in 2016.
Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had personally met top industrialists in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi and invited them to explore business opportunities in Odisha.
Naveen had also met ambassadors of various countries in New Delhi in connection with the conclave for which Japan is the country partner.
During the five-day conclave, Odisha will showcase the state as an emerging manufacturing hub of eastern India that can offer huge investment opportunities.
The state government has also been highlighting its single-window clearance policy, hassle-free approval processes and friendly-business ecosystem for investments.
The theme of the Make in Odisha Conclave is “I am Odisha”, which celebrates the success of the state in creating a vibrant eco-system for the growth of industry.
During the conclave, the state government has also planned a number of tourism related initiatives, including a golf tournament and heritage walk, at Khandagiri and Udaygiri caves.
(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
“The state is at the cusp of a digital revolution. We are further investing Rs 3,000 crore in the state. Rs 6,000 crore has already been invested in Odisha by us,” said Mukesh Amban, chairman and managing director of RIL.
Ambani was speaking at the Make in Odisha conclave in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The industrialist also spoke of his plans to partner with the state government and set up Reliance Foundation High Power Athletic Centre for young athletes.
“The Centre will produce Olympic-level athletes,” said Ambani.
Top industrialists of the country, including chairman and founder of Adani group Gautam Adani, chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra and chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited Naveen Jindal, attended the second edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave.
The first edition of Make in Odisha conclave was held in 2016.
Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had personally met top industrialists in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi and invited them to explore business opportunities in Odisha.
Naveen had also met ambassadors of various countries in New Delhi in connection with the conclave for which Japan is the country partner.
During the five-day conclave, Odisha will showcase the state as an emerging manufacturing hub of eastern India that can offer huge investment opportunities.
The state government has also been highlighting its single-window clearance policy, hassle-free approval processes and friendly-business ecosystem for investments.
The theme of the Make in Odisha Conclave is “I am Odisha”, which celebrates the success of the state in creating a vibrant eco-system for the growth of industry.
During the conclave, the state government has also planned a number of tourism related initiatives, including a golf tournament and heritage walk, at Khandagiri and Udaygiri caves.
(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
In Conversation With Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Wednesday 24 October , 2018
CBI Cracks From Within, News18 Explains
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Monday 12 November , 2018 In Conversation With Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Wednesday 24 October , 2018 CBI Cracks From Within, News18 Explains
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|894.75
|5.56
|SBI
|277.95
|-1.87
|Yes Bank
|223.05
|-2.13
|Reliance
|1,080.00
|-1.23
|Dewan Housing
|241.55
|3.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|582.90
|1.67
|Titan Company
|892.80
|5.28
|Yes Bank
|222.75
|-2.24
|Dewan Housing
|241.70
|3.96
|PC Jeweller
|90.45
|-1.52
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|894.75
|5.56
|Tech Mahindra
|724.55
|2.45
|Tata Steel
|582.85
|1.86
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,153.70
|1.60
|Cipla
|531.85
|0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|582.90
|1.67
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,155.90
|1.59
|Infosys
|664.45
|0.45
|TCS
|1,915.90
|0.32
|Larsen
|1,367.00
|0.02
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|225.05
|-6.73
|Tata Motors
|186.05
|-4.71
|IOC
|135.05
|-4.66
|Bajaj Finance
|2,277.60
|-4.12
|Hindalco
|229.25
|-4.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|185.95
|-4.84
|Hero Motocorp
|2,837.50
|-3.82
|Power Grid Corp
|186.00
|-2.87
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,073.90
|-2.64
|Adani Ports
|328.05
|-2.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kedarnath Trailer: Watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan Fight It All for Love
- Paris Call: Will Big Tech Companies And French President Macron be Able to Clean up The Internet?
- New Zealand Players Available for Full IPL Season
- Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Went to Dinner with Their Mothers, See Pic
- Samsung Says They Will Manufacture More Than 1 Million Foldable Phones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...