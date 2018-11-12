Reliance to Invest Rs 3,000 Crore in Odisha, Set Up ‘High Power Athletic Centre’

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will shore up investments by Rs 3,000 crore in Odisha. The Mukesh Ambani-run conglomerate has already invested Rs 6,000 crore in the state over the last few years.“The state is at the cusp of a digital revolution. We are further investing Rs 3,000 crore in the state. Rs 6,000 crore has already been invested in Odisha by us,” said Mukesh Amban, chairman and managing director of RIL.Ambani was speaking at the Make in Odisha conclave in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The industrialist also spoke of his plans to partner with the state government and set up Reliance Foundation High Power Athletic Centre for young athletes.“The Centre will produce Olympic-level athletes,” said Ambani.Top industrialists of the country, including chairman and founder of Adani group Gautam Adani, chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra and chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited Naveen Jindal, attended the second edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave.The first edition of Make in Odisha conclave was held in 2016.Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had personally met top industrialists in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi and invited them to explore business opportunities in Odisha.Naveen had also met ambassadors of various countries in New Delhi in connection with the conclave for which Japan is the country partner.During the five-day conclave, Odisha will showcase the state as an emerging manufacturing hub of eastern India that can offer huge investment opportunities.The state government has also been highlighting its single-window clearance policy, hassle-free approval processes and friendly-business ecosystem for investments.The theme of the Make in Odisha Conclave is “I am Odisha”, which celebrates the success of the state in creating a vibrant eco-system for the growth of industry.During the conclave, the state government has also planned a number of tourism related initiatives, including a golf tournament and heritage walk, at Khandagiri and Udaygiri caves.