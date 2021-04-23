Reliance to Launch Own Vaccination Programme 'R-Suraksha' for Employees, Family Members

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced its own vaccination programme ‘R-Suraksha’ for all employees and their eligible family members above 18 years of age. The programme will commence from May 1, according to a statement by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani to the employees.

“As per the new guidelines of the government, we are pleased to announce that Reliance will roll out our own vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, across locations for all our employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years, effective May 1, 2021," the statement read.

The company was already bearing the cost of vaccination for all eligible employees and their family members under the Centre’s vaccination programme. In its statement on Friday, the company also asked its employees to observe “the strictest measures of safety, precaution, and hygiene".

Through the letter, the RIL chairman sought to reassure the employees of the company’s support in the entire institution including the Reliance Foundation and all other businesses.

“We urge you to avail your shot at safety without any delay and encourage your eligible family members to do the same," the statement further added.

The statement also urged the employees to support their peers and cover for those who have been impacted by the coronavirus. “Prioritise deliverables keeping in mind the challenges… extend support, empathy and flexibility," it advised.

“Our priority remains the safety and health of our people. Do everything possible to uphold this principle and safeguard members of your team and their families. Ensure that you are cascading all health and safety information to your teams. Encourage peer-to-peer support. In these trying times, all of us should provide emotional, psychological, and practical support to one another,” it added.

The company also lauded the employees for the “spirit of service at our hospitals, across Jio offices, Reliance Retail stores, PPE manufacturing facilities, at Reliance Life Sciences, and more.”

The company has also transitioned to work from home for more than 13 months, augmented its medical team and increased COVID-19 bed capacity across locations besides other critical infrastructure at its medical facilities across locations, the statement added.

“Be rest assured, this invaluable experience over the past year is being deployed expertly at the moment as we face the current COVID wave,” it added.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here