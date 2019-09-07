Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Relief for Cash-Strapped Air India as Oil Companies Resume Jet Fuel Supply to National Carrier at 6 Airports

Last month, Indian Oil Corp and other two oil marketing companies had stopped supplies to Air India in Pune, Vizag, Cochin, Patna, Ranchi and Mohali seeking Rs 5,000 crore in unpaid ATF dues.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 8:06 PM IST
Relief for Cash-Strapped Air India as Oil Companies Resume Jet Fuel Supply to National Carrier at 6 Airports
For Representation. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
New Delhi: PSU oil firms on Saturday resumed jet fuel (ATF) supplies to cash-strapped Air India following talks mediated by the government, an official spokesperson said.

Supplies to Air India resumed from Saturday evening, he said. Declining to give details of the agreement reached at talks earlier this week, the spokesperson said Air India has agreed to payment terms for future ATF purchases.

Last month, Indian Oil Corp and other two oil marketing companies had stopped? supplies to Air India in Pune, Vizag, Cochin, Patna, Ranchi? and Mohali seeking Rs 5,000 crore in unpaid ATF dues.

