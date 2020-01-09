Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Relief for Gold Buyers as Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 39,660 Amid Attempts of Defusing Tension Between US & Iran

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in global market. Globally, gold was trading 0.49 per cent lower at USD 1,552.50 an ounce in New York.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Relief for Gold Buyers as Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 39,660 Amid Attempts of Defusing Tension Between US & Iran
Representative Image.

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday fell by Rs 450 to Rs 39,660 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 450, or 1.12 per cent, to Rs 39,660 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,093 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery fell by Rs 472, or 1.17 per cent, to Rs 39,840 per 10 gram in 603 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in global market. Globally, gold was trading 0.49 per cent lower at USD 1,552.50 an ounce in New York.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Avenue Supermar 1,900.00 3.85
ICICI Bank 546.25 3.88
HUL 1,937.65 0.43
Indiabulls Hsg 324.75 4.77
Sadbhav Infra 37.25 0.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 191.80 5.04
ICICI Bank 546.30 3.89
IndusInd Bank 1,508.70 3.42
SBI 330.20 3.24
M&M 541.10 3.15
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,213.85 -1.83
HCL Tech 580.20 -0.93
NTPC 119.30 -0.54
ONGC 123.55 0.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram