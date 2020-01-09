Relief for Gold Buyers as Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 39,660 Amid Attempts of Defusing Tension Between US & Iran
Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in global market. Globally, gold was trading 0.49 per cent lower at USD 1,552.50 an ounce in New York.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday fell by Rs 450 to Rs 39,660 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 450, or 1.12 per cent, to Rs 39,660 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,093 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery fell by Rs 472, or 1.17 per cent, to Rs 39,840 per 10 gram in 603 lots.
