Relief for Gold Buyers as Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 39,660 Amid Attempts of Defusing Tension Between US & Iran

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday fell by Rs 450 to Rs 39,660 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in February fell by Rs 450, or 1.12 per cent, to Rs 39,660 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,093 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery fell by Rs 472, or 1.17 per cent, to Rs 39,840 per 10 gram in 603 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in global market. Globally, gold was trading 0.49 per cent lower at USD 1,552.50 an ounce in New York.

