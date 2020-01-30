Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Relief in Personal Income Tax, Abolition of DDT, Tweaking LTCG: Key Expectations from Budget 2020

After the cut in corporate tax rates last year, expectations are high that personal income tax rates and slabs would also be revised in tandem.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Relief in Personal Income Tax, Abolition of DDT, Tweaking LTCG: Key Expectations from Budget 2020
Representative Image.

New Delhi: As India grapples with slowing gross domestic product (GDP) growth, high unemployment and squeezed credit growth, the Budget 2020 would be expected to provide impetus to boost consumption and demand in the economy while also keeping a tab on inflationary pressures and fiscal slippage. Here are some key expectations from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second budget speech:

Relief in personal income tax: After the cut in corporate tax rates last year, expectations are high that personal income tax rates and slabs would also be revised in tandem.

Currently, income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh per annum is exempt from tax for individual tax payers up to the age of 60. Given the fact that this exemption limit has remained constant since fiscal 2015, markets are expecting that it can be enhanced to up to Rs 5 lakh.

Also, the limit at which the maximum tax rate of 30% is triggered can also be increased to Rs 20 lakh per annum instead of Rs 10 lakh now in order to increase the disposable income in the hand of the common man.

Increase in deductions: Apart from revising tax rates, the government can also increase deductions under the Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Currently, a deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum is provided on investments in instruments such as employee provident fund, public provident fund, principal repayment of housing loan, children’s tuition fee and national savings certificate, etc. It is expected that the government may increase this limit to up to Rs 3 lakh per annum.

Tweaking LTCG clause: Budget 2018 had re-introduced long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on gains arising from the transfer of listed equity shares exceeding Rs 1 lakh at 10%, without allowing any indexation benefit. Markets expect that this limit might increase from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh and the holding period for investments might be extended to two years from the current one year.

Abolition of STT: Experts say that the introduction of 10% tax on LTCG should have paved way for the abolition of STT (securities transaction tax) since this results in double taxation of the same income and discourages foreign investors from investing in India. Hence, the Union Budget 2020 may see abolition of STT.

Abolition of DDT: Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) is levied on dividends distributed by profit-making companies. It is an additional tax on the profits of a company which are already taxed. If DDT is abolished, it would lead to additional funds being available at the disposal of companies that can be further re-invested for expansion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 607.00 -0.34
Tata Motors 186.20 -0.98
Bajaj Finserv 9,632.85 -2.72
Escorts 818.25 9.36
Reliance 1,442.50 -2.51
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,137.25 1.48
ICICI Bank 531.25 0.91
Power Grid Corp 194.10 0.91
Asian Paints 1,805.40 0.50
Larsen 1,371.25 0.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,442.50 -2.51
IndusInd Bank 1,231.40 -2.13
UltraTechCement 4,483.00 -1.86
M&M 566.80 -1.84
SBI 310.70 -1.80
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram