1-min read

Religare, IRCTC, Delta Corp, Wipro and Bandhan Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 1:02 pm, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 41,854.69, down 5 points, or 0.01%, while the Nifty 50 index was up 6.55 points, or 0.05%, to 12,336.10.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
Religare, IRCTC, Delta Corp, Wipro and Bandhan Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
File photo: People walk past a bronze replica of a bull at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Indian stocks were trading flat in a volatile session as wholesale inflation rate stood at 2.59% year-on-year in December 2019, the highest since May. At 1:02 pm, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 41,854.69, down 5 points, or 0.01%, while the Nifty 50 index was up 6.55 points, or 0.05%, to 12,336.10. Religare Enterprises, IRCTC, Delta Corp, Wipro and Bandhan Bank were among the key stocks in news today.

Read on to know more:

Religare Enterprises: Religare Enterprises Ltd shares gained 5% after investor Ashish Kacholia bought 40,00,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal on NSE for Rs 17.6 crore.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC) shares soared 4.7% after the railway ministry gave approval to the company to operate Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express.

Delta Corp: Delta Corp shares fell 4.5% after the company’s Q3 profit grew 9% to Rs 55 crore compared with a year ago, while revenue remained unchanged at Rs 205.1 crore.

Wipro, IndusInd Bank: Shares of Wipro Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd were trading flat ahead of the announcement of the December quarter results.

Coffee Day Enterprises, CG Power: Shares of both Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd were locked in 5% lower circuit after BSE and NSE said they will suspend trading in shares of both the firms from 3 February for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd shares slipped 1.7% after the company received a communication from the Enforcement Directorate to represent and appear before them on 15 January 2020.

Aster DM: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shares gained 2.5% after the company fixed 24 January as the record date for buyback.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares slipped 0.8% after the company announced partnership with France-based GEFCO to support its digital transformation.

Manappuram Finance: Manappuram Finance Ltd shares inched up 0.8% after the company raised $300 million by allotment of fixed-rate senior secured notes.

Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 469.85 0.21
IndusInd Bank 1,497.05 -2.82
Yes Bank 38.35 -8.91
Tata Global Bev 383.75 8.74
Cholamandalam 559.00 4.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,400.00 1.43
ITC 242.90 1.57
Axis Bank 745.35 1.07
Nestle 14,819.15 1.07
NTPC 123.00 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,497.05 -2.82
SBI 327.20 -1.03
Reliance 1,529.10 -0.93
Kotak Mahindra 1,676.70 -0.86
Larsen 1,324.00 -0.78
See all Top Losers »

